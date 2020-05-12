Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Film

Cleveland Cinemas to Offer "Curbside Concessions" Friday at Area Theaters

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

click to enlarge The Cedar Lee in an earlier era, (before the relocation of Parnell's). - CLEVELAND CINEMAS
  • Cleveland Cinemas
  • The Cedar Lee in an earlier era, (before the relocation of Parnell's).

Cleveland Cinemas is offering "curbside concessions" Friday afternoon to remind local movie goers of going to the movies. It won't be the same, of course, but you can pick up your popcorn and beer and then screen a movie from the Cleveland Cinemas "Virtual Screening Room," and comfort yourself in the knowledge that you're supporting a local chain.

“We know that some people have been missing our popcorn as much, if not more, than seeing movies on the big screen, so we want to make sure that everyone is well-stocked with their favorite movie snacks,” said Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, in a press release. “We hope to be able to offer our curbside concessions on-going while we are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.”



The following packages will be on offer, which you can order online  between now and Friday and pick up Friday between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin, the Capitol Theatre in Detroit Shoreway, the Cedar Lee in Cleveland Heights, and Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin.
  • Curbside Popcorn ($6) - a giant bag of popcorn equivalent to our usual large popcorn and a refill!
  • Curbside Candy Combo ($10) - popcorn and 2 candies. Candy selection includes: Twizzlers, Raisinets, Airhead Xtremes, Sour Patch Kids, M&Ms Plain, M&Ms Peanut. 
  • Curbside Beer Combo ($14) - popcorn and 2 beers, (proof of age required at pick-up). Beer selection includes Stella Artois, Great Lakes Dortmunder, Great Lakes Burning River, Fat Heads Headhunter.
  • Curbside Movie Party Combo ($18) - popcorn, 2 beers and 2 candies, (proof of age required at pick-up).
Visit the Cleveland Cinemas virtual screening room to see what's available for your home entertainment.

***
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

