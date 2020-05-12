Cleveland Cinemas to Offer "Curbside Concessions" Friday at Area Theaters

click to enlarge
Cleveland Cinemas is offering "curbside concessions" Friday afternoon to remind local movie goers of going to the movies. It won't be the same, of course, but you can pick up your popcorn and beer and then screen a movie from the Cleveland Cinemas "Virtual Screening Room," and comfort yourself in the knowledge that you're supporting a local chain.
“We know that some people have been missing our popcorn as much, if not more, than seeing movies on the big screen, so we want to make sure that everyone is well-stocked with their favorite movie snacks,” said Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, in a press release. “We hope to be able to offer our curbside concessions on-going while we are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.”
The following packages will be on offer, which you can order online
between now and Friday and pick up Friday between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Apollo Theatre in Oberlin, the Capitol Theatre in Detroit Shoreway, the Cedar Lee in Cleveland Heights, and Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin.
- Curbside Popcorn ($6) - a giant bag of popcorn equivalent to our usual large popcorn and a refill!
- Curbside Candy Combo ($10) - popcorn and 2 candies. Candy selection includes: Twizzlers, Raisinets, Airhead Xtremes, Sour Patch Kids, M&Ms Plain, M&Ms Peanut.
- Curbside Beer Combo ($14) - popcorn and 2 beers, (proof of age required at pick-up). Beer selection includes Stella Artois, Great Lakes Dortmunder, Great Lakes Burning River, Fat Heads Headhunter.
- Curbside Movie Party Combo ($18) - popcorn, 2 beers and 2 candies, (proof of age required at pick-up).
Visit the Cleveland Cinemas virtual screening room
to see what's available for your home entertainment.
