Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

After Backlash, Kroger Offers Workers Additional Coronavirus 'Thank You' Bonus

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 10:27 AM

PR NEWSWIRE
  • PR Newswire

Kroger has agreed to pay its full-time workers a $400 bonus and its part-time workers a $200 bonus as "Thank You Pay" for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The $130 million deal follows a $2 per hour "Hero Bonus" the company started paying in late March with an initial planned duration through April 18. That modest bonus was extended to May 2, with a new expiration date of May 17. The company prompted a backlash from some workers who pleaded for the company to extend the bonus, citing dangerous working conditions as the virus continues to spread in communities.



The company announced the new round of bonuses on Friday, days before the Hero Pay was set to expire. The Thank You Pay bonus will be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18.

"Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic," Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement. "To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May."

"As the country moves toward reopening, we will continue to safeguard our associates' health and well-being and recognize their work," he continued. "At the same time, we will continue running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to learn and grow for over half a million associates."

The company also announced it would continue its expanded paid sick leave policy.

Shortly after rolling out its Hero Bonus, Kroger reported that four of its metro Detroit employees had died from the coronavirus.

So far, Kroger says it has spent $700 million compensating its workers and retooling its business for safety, supplying masks for all workers, installing plexiglass partitions and floor markers to guide social distancing, expanding contact-free payment, and other updates.

The largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger has seen steady growth amid the pandemic, reporting a 30% increase in sales in March from the previous year. For the fiscal year 2020, Kroger reported earnings of $1.907 billion, with an annual revenue of $122.286 billion.

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Grocery Stores, Kroger

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. DeWine: Restaurants That Ignore Patio Guidelines Could Lose Liquor License Read More

  2. Addressing Patio Concerns, Lago Ruminates on Nature of Art, TownHall GM Says 'Go Back to the Country You Came From' Read More

  3. Former Cleveland Clinic Employee Arrested by FBI, Charged With Wire Fraud Over Chinese Grants Read More

  4. You Better Tip Like Your Money Is on Fire as Cleveland Restaurants and Bars Reopen Read More

  5. Best CBD Oils 2020 - Top Products Reviewed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation