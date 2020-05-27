Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Bites

XO Prime Steaks in Warehouse District Closes After 17 Years

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Scene Archives
In 2003, Zdenko Zovkic opened XO in the Warehouse District. A few years later he tweaked the concept, revamped the decor, changed the menu and introduced XO Prime Steaks to local diners. That restaurant lasted for a good 15 years before succumbing to the Covid crisis. Zovkic recently announced that his downtown eatery would not reopen.

Here's the owner's statement on the topic:



"The last few weeks have been very difficult. With extreme sadness I’m sharing with you today that XO is closed. I looked at a million angles but unfortunately this is the only viable option. The Covid health crisis created current conditions that made it impossible to continue operations for us. It’s very emotional, knowing how much blood, sweat and tears my staff and I put in over the last 17 years to put out the best product possible for our guests. Proud to have been part of such a dynamic neighborhood, helped making it a destination and showcasing the best of Cleveland dining. The support and love you gave us over the years is unmatched and I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.

I’ll cherish the experience for ever and the relationships I built. But as we all know in live as one door closes another will open up. Sharing better news with all of you soon."

