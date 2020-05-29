Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

Bites

Sawyer's at Van Aken Will Not Reopen; Garden City, a Rooftop Bar, to Open Above

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge FORWARD HOSPITALITY GROUP
  • Forward Hospitality Group
Garden City, a cocktail-focused rooftop bar with food, will open at Van Aken District on June 11, says Bobby Rutter of Forward Hospitality Group. The venue sits atop the Sawyer’s restaurant space and shares a kitchen. The bar actually was a tenant in the building before the restaurant below was selected.

“This has been in the works for about 18 months,” Rutter explains.



Garden City will be a year-round business, but it will really shine in warmer months because of the layout, which dedicates more square footage to outdoor spaces than interior. The open-air bar is 2,000 square feet versus 1,800 for inside, which is trimmed down further because of restrooms and other non-usable space.

While cocktail focused, the club will feature a menu built around “approachable but solid American food,” adds Rutter.

As for the restaurant below, Rutter reports that it will not be reopening as Sawyer's and that chef Jonathon Sawyer has zero involvement with the business. With that news, the James Beard Award-winning chef no longer is associated with any Cleveland restaurants following the shuttering of Trentina, Noodlecat and Greenhouse Tavern. (Food stalls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and FirstEnergy Stadium may have some tenuous affiliation with the chef if they reopen.)

Forward Hospitality, the Cleveland-based restaurant group that is behind notable eateries like Flip Side, Three Palms, One Red Door and Bell & Flower, and clubs like Magnolia and FWD Day + Nightclub, will rename, reformat and remodel the former Sawyer's restaurant. It will still be a wood-fired kitchen, but that is about all that will remain the same. (Rutter also states that Sawyer no longer is involved with SeeSaw in Columbus.)

No name, format or opening date has been revealed for the Sawyer's space, says Rutter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland: My Friend Who’s Also Kind of a Mess Read More

  2. The Rail Announces North Olmsted and Canton Locations Permanently Closed Read More

  3. Protest Over George Floyd's Death Planned in Cleveland for Saturday Afternoon Read More

  4. El Carnicero to Add Sidewalk Dining Thanks to Lakewood's New Measures: LBM Aiming Higher with Proposed Street Closure Read More

  5. The Coronavirus Is a Great Excuse to Properly Restructure Cleveland's Holiday Calendar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation