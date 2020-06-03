Blu in Beachwood to Host Weekly Pop-Up Taqueria Starring Painesville's Famed La Casita

click to enlarge
For years, enlightened taco aficionados have been making the short pilgrimage to Painesville on summer weekends to dine at the incomparable La Casita. Each year, from spring through fall, the seasonal restaurant would emerge behind Marcos Campos’ Latin grocery, complete with outdoor kitchen and seating. This magazine featured the spot
a few years back.
Those tacos and more are now permanently at home in a new grocery store and taqueria (452 Storrs St.) in Painesville that replaced the original shop.
Today, longtime fan – and Mexican foods enthusiast – Brad Friedlander announced a collaboration with Campos and La Casita that will bring those wonderful tacos to Beachwood. Beginning this weekend, Blu the Restaurant will host a pop-up taqueria on the patio serving tacos, quesadillas and margaritas. (Takeout will also be available.) The hours of service will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Guests can look forward to the usual lineup of tacos al pastor, chicken, steak, octopus, shrimp, chorizo and vegetable options.
“I have been telling people about La Casita for years,” Friedlander says. “My friends will vouch for the fact that I’ve been driving to Painesville on weekends just to have these tacos. They’re extraordinary. There’s nothing like them anywhere in Cleveland. People line up every weekend just waiting for these tacos. They’re spectacular. I can’t wait!”