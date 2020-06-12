Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 12, 2020

Bites

Uber Eats is Waiving Delivery Fees for Black-Owned Businesses Through The Rest of 2020

Posted By on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 11:26 AM

COURTESY IRIE JAMAICAN
  • Courtesy Irie Jamaican
Uber says it's showing commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement by waiving delivery fees on its Uber Eats app for Black-owned businesses for the remainder of 2020.

The app's delivery fees typically run $3 to $5.



(Related: Here's our compilation of 98 black-owned restaurants, cafes and bakeries you should be supporting.)

"Uber stands in solidarity with the Black community and with peaceful protests against the injustice and racism that have plagued our nation for too long," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an emailed statement. "My hope is that if each of us recommits to doing all we can to counter bigotry wherever we see it, change will follow."

The app is even making it easier to locate black-owned businesses in users' delivery areas by offering a prompt when it's opened.

What's more, Uber is donating $1 million to the Center for Policing Equity, which works to measure bias in policing, and the Equal Justice Initiative, which aims to end mass incarceration and racial inequality.

"We know this isn’t enough. It won’t be enough until we see true racial justice. But we plan to work day in and day out to improve, learn and grow as a company," Khosrowshahi said in the email.

"Lastly, let me speak clearly and unequivocally: Black Lives Matter."

Tags: , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio State Sen. Asks if 'Colored Population' Has Higher Covid Rates Because 'They Don't Wash Their Hands As Well' Read More

  2. Chagrin Falls Park, Black Neighborhood Next to Chagrin Falls, at Heart of Last Week's Protest Controversy Read More

  3. The Pandemic Took Some of the ‘Fine’ Out of Fine Dining. Cleveland Restaurateurs Hope What's Left is Worth the Cost Read More

  4. Keep Holding Your Junk, Cleveland. Bulk Pickup Delayed Again Read More

  5. A Community Rain Garden or Another Single-Family Home? University Heights Seems to Have Already Decided the Fate of One Lot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation