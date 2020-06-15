Clevelander Responds to Downstair Neighbor's Trump Sign With Venmo Handle and Promise to Tap Dance at Midnight

View this post on Instagram
Here’s the story. Several months ago my downstairs neighbor put up this idiotic flag with Trump photoshopped as Rambo in his window. #bonespur. During the riots in downtown Cleveland he took it down. But then right back up the next day. So Tuesday night I decided to put up my own sign. “Venmo @Jet513 and I will tap dance at midnight.” We’ll I guess you could say it went viral after a lady took a photo. All the money will be donated to the ACLU and Lauren bought me some tap shoes. So my goal is now to raise $10k for the ACLU and hopefully not get evicted. Stay tuned for a tap dance video coming soon. #tapdanceatmidnight
