Tuesday, June 16, 2020

78th Street Studios Restarts Third Fridays With a Scaled-Back Event This Week

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY 78TH STREET STUDIOS
  • Courtesy 78th Street Studios
After a lengthy and extended closure due to the coronavirus, 78th Street Studios is ready to begin welcoming back visitors to a slightly different, scaled-back version of its popular monthly Third Friday art walk event.

Changes include some predictable ones, like widely available hand sanitizer and a strong encouragement for guests to wear masks inside the gallery spaces.



78th Street Studios will also be admitting a maximum of 200 people staggered throughout the evening and guests are required to buy tickets to attend.

Proceeds from the $5 admission fee, which is new, will be split between the galleries and a local nonprofit working for racial justice.

"As an arts complex we have always welcomed ALL PEOPLE, and invite guests to experience our creative environment no matter your culture, ethnicity or race," they said in a press release. "We are in solidarity with our community and abroad to promote inclusivity, justice and love and take a stand against any form of racism. We honor JUNETEENTH as well, acknowledging this nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States of America.We look forward to providing you with a safe and positive environment to explore some of Cleveland's most awe-inspiring local artwork, and we can't wait to see new and familiar faces once again!"

Galleries that will be open Friday include:
ARTneo
The Byzantine
Laurel Herbold Studio
Bruce Buchanan Design
Gallery +
Kinley Studios
Elleven 2 Gallery
Dawn Tekler Studio
Megan Frankenfield Studio
Pamela Dodds, suite 215 Gallery
DSW Photography
Ramparts Gallery
HEDGE Gallery
Waldman Fine Arts
Kenneth Lesko Fine Arts
Survival Kit Gallery/Justin Brennan Studio
Yellowcake Clothing Company

