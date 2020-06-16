Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Safety Director Michael McGrath to Retire This Week

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge (from left to right): Euclid mayor Bill Cervenik, county prosecutor Tim McGinty, Mike McGrath, FBI special agent Stephen Anthony, Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area director Derek Siegle - DOUG BROWN/CLEVELAND SCENE
  • Doug Brown/Cleveland Scene
  • (from left to right): Euclid mayor Bill Cervenik, county prosecutor Tim McGinty, Mike McGrath, FBI special agent Stephen Anthony, Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area director Derek Siegle

Cleveland Safety Director Michael McGrath is retiring at the end of the week. The former police chief was promoted to his current leadership position by Mayor Frank Jackson in 2014, months after the infamous deadly chase that resulted in the deaths of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams. He later refused to resign after the shooting death of Tamir Rice and the scathing DOJ report that documented a pattern of unconstitutional conduct by Cleveland officers.

In an email to the Public Safety Department Monday, McGrath said that due to "personal and unavoidable circumstances," he would be stepping down from the director’s position Friday. City Hall sources have told Scene in recent months that McGrath's wife is ill and requires attentive care. His resignation or retirement was thought to be forthcoming. 



McGrath thanked his colleagues and the first responders and support staff who have devoted their lives to keeping the community safe. But he closed his three-paragraph message with a prayer for reform.

"It is my hope that the voices of those that seek positive, progressive, and lasting change are heard," he wrote. "I pray for the very best for the city of Cleveland and the Department of Public Safety, and I pray that the City does everything necessary to ensure that she will remain a 'City of the Future' for its great citizens." 

Assistant Safety Director Karrie Howard appeared at a city council safety committee meeting Monday and was referred to there as "Acting Safety Director." It is expected that Howard, who was endorsed by Mayor Jackson in a contentious 2018 judicial race, will be tapped to retain the Safety Director position permanently.

The City of Cleveland did not immediately provide a comment about McGrath's retirement. But Councilman Matt Zone, Chair of City Council's Safety Committee, confirmed by phone that he'd heard the news. Notwithstanding the violent excesses of the police under McGrath's leadership, Zone said he believed McGrath was sincere in his plea for reform.

Despite the controversies, Zone said, McGrath had devoted his life to the city and genuinely wanted to see a better, more modern safety department that was more responsive to community concerns. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Clevelander Responds to Downstair Neighbor's Trump Sign With Venmo Handle and Promise to Tap Dance at Midnight Read More

  2. Michael Symon Announces Reopening Dates for Mabel's BBQ, B Spot and Lola Read More

  3. Ohio House Rejects Amendment Prohibiting Confederate Flag at County Fairs Read More

  4. The Story of One Day During the Pandemic in Cleveland, by Cleveland Read More

  5. Umami in Chagrin Falls to Close After 12 Years Because of Covid Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation