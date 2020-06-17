Hot Chicken Takeover in Westlake Now Open With New Food Options

click to enlarge
Hot Chicken Takeover
(242 Main St., 440-638-1117) has reopened its Crocker Park restaurant, which was the first outside central Ohio for the Columbus-based fair-chance employer.
In five years, the company has grown from a weekend-only pop-up shop to a buzzy brand with four locations. All had been closed for at least six weeks beginning mid-March before introducing carry-out options at some Columbus locations. Visitors to the Westlake store will notice some changes to the menu, says founder Joe DeLoss.
“While our restaurants were temporarily closed, we took advantage of the down time to reevaluate how our team can better serve our community of customers,” he states. “We’ve restructured our menu to give our customers more choice and flexibility in spending— something that feels very relevant to many of us right now.”
The adjusted menu now offers for the first time (up north, anyway) a thigh-only meal and a bone-in breast option. Both are available in any heat level. Of course, classic sides like Ma’s Mac, Ma’s Slaw and Baked Beans are still on the bill of fare, but now available as a la carte options.
Starting today, June 17, Hot Chicken Takeover has reopened its patio and offers carryout and curbside pick-up, while encouraging guests to place orders ahead online.