Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

Supreme Court Ruling to Protect LGBTQ Workers from Discrimination Renews Call for Ohio Fairness Act

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge BRITTANY THORNTON
  • Brittany Thornton
On June 15, the Supreme Court ruled that the federal civil rights law, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, protects gay, lesbian and transgender workers from being discriminated against in the workplace. This ruling will extend protections to workers nationwide. However, there is still more to be done at the state level.

Equality Ohio has proposed the Ohio Fairness Act, which has currently been stalled, to implement similar protections at the state level.



According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, businesses with 15 to 19 employees are covered by the laws that prohibit discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation or gender identity), national origin, disability and genetic information. Businesses with more than 20 employees are covered by laws that prohibit all of the above and also those that prohibit discrimination based on age.

Businesses with less than 15 employees are only covered by the law that requires employers to provide equal pay for equal work to male and female employees. So, if a business in Ohio employs less than 15 people, those employees will not be protected under the previously mentioned federal law. The Ohio Fairness Act will lower this cut-off number and grant more protections to small businesses and its workers.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday only provides protections in regards to the workplace. The Ohio Fairness Act will extend these protections to include not only employment, but also housing and public accommodations such as the denial of restaurant seating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

More than two dozen localities in Ohio already have these protections in place, but it is crucial for this act to be passed statewide. Until an act like this exists statewide, there will always be areas where an LGBTQ+ person could lose their civil rights on their daily commute, according to the Equality Ohio website.

Grant Stancliff, communications director for Equality Ohio, urges community members to take action now so that the Ohio Fairness Act can be passed. Once the bill is voted out of committee, where it is currently stalled, it can then be considered for a floor vote by the entire Ohio Senate.

According to WOSU, "The proposal has been unsuccessfully introduced in every session of the legislature since 2008, but in the last few years won the support of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and other business groups." (It is SB11 and HB369.)

Tags: , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Clevelander Responds to Downstair Neighbor's Trump Sign With Venmo Handle and Promise to Tap Dance at Midnight Read More

  2. Video of BLM Protest in Bethel, Ohio Goes Viral After Attendee Gets Punched in Head by Guy in Confederate Flag Bandana Read More

  3. It is What it Isn't: Frank Jackson Won't Rule Out Fifth Term, Offers Corrective on Infamous Quote Read More

  4. Hot Chicken Takeover in Westlake Now Open With New Food Options Read More

  5. West Side FOP Blasts Lakewood Council Members for Attending Cleveland Protests Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation