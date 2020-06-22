Prosperity Social Club to Host Livestream Concerts Prior to Reopening on July 31

click to enlarge
The current pandemic has forced restaurant owners to rethink the way they do business, and Prosperity Social Club
in Tremont has just announced some changes it plans to make prior to reopening on July 31.
“We’ve been closed since late-March and that’s given me time to really consider how Prosperity can continue to be part of this community in a way that’s safe and enjoyable now and beyond COVID-19,” says owner Bonnie Flinner in a press release. “There’s no way around it; things have to change.”
In addition to implementing current industry cleaning and social distancing practices, Flinner will tweak her menu and adjust her hours. She’s also finding new ways to stay connected with customers who came to the restaurant not just for food and drinks but also to catch the local acts that would often perform. She’ll begin livestreaming concerts prior to reopening.
“Whether it was Stan Mejac’s weekly polka sets or Martini Five-O’s supper club stylings, performances have always been a staple here," says Flinner, "but given the size of the pub’s front room, I knew we’d have to get creative if we wanted to continue to share music with guests.”
Flinner’s husband, Clint Holley, a local musician and the owner of audio mastering company Well-Made Music
, as well as the direct-to-lacquer recording studio the Earnest Tube
, will record the concerts with the help of business partner and fellow recording engineer Dave Polster, who has helped the Earnest Tube develop a professional, multi-camera livestream.
“The music scene has been hit hard,” says Holley. “Local acts haven’t been able to make a living by playing out and selling merch. Even as things open up here in Ohio, venues are limited and some immune-compromised musicians aren’t ready to take the stage in the traditional sense. Anyone can turn on a smartphone and broadcast these days, but the quality and reach can be limited for independent artists without partners to help produce, promote and share the show.”
Singer-songwriters Sands & Hearn
will kick things off with a two-night social media stand broadcast from the yet-to-open pub via Prosperity’s Facebook
page. The local husband-and-wife duo will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, and Thursday, July 9. In addition, Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts
will perform at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.
The Facebook events are open to all, and there’s no fee to watch the bands, but Holley hopes you’ll tip the artists online if you’re able.
“These are really talented musicians and if you have the means, it’s easy to support them by shooting them a few dollars on Venmo or PayPal,” he says.
If the social distancing Livestream performances are popular, Flinner will continue even after Prosperity reopens.
“We thought of this as a way to begin welcoming back our customers even before they’re able to sit on the patio with a sangria or belly up to the bar for a microbrew and a fish fry," she says, "but we’re excited by the ability to support local music again to be able connect with our friends wherever in the world they might be.”
