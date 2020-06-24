Sonus Complete Review: Does It Really Work? [Updated 2020]

click to enlarge
Are you tired of listening to those constant buzzing sounds in your head? Does it seem scary at times? Are you losing sleep over the side effects of the tinnitus medication you're taking?
Then we might have something of use to you. MENSA society has created a dietary supplement named Sonus Complete that is helping a lot of people fight tinnitus.
The supplement is 100% organic, so you don't need to fear any severe side effects. But is it worth your money? Will it completely eradicate tinnitus symptoms? Or is it just a scam?
Read the complete review to find all about the Sonus Complete
solution to treat tinnitus.
What is Tinnitus? What Causes It?
Tinnitus is a dreadful physical condition in which people hear elusive voices regularly. It can be anything between buzzing, ringing, or other such irritating sounds.
The U.S.Center for Disease Control estimates roughly about 15% of the general American public suffers from some kind of tinnitus. That's quite a significant percentage indeed.
While a 20 million suffer from terrible chronic tinnitus, another 2 million suffer from more pronounced or extreme tinnitus.
There are broadly two types of tinnitus:
The most common type of tinnitus where only the patient can perceive the noises in his head or ear. It's a kind of neurological or auditory reaction to hearing loss.
In some cases, it's also a result of multiple catalysts. This type of tinnitus constitutes 99% of the cases.
These head or ear noises are audible to both the patient and the people around him—problems in the patient's body's internal functions in blood flow and musculoskeletal system cause it. It's a more problematic but rare type of tinnitus.
Major Causes of Tinnitus
- Damaged Ear- This is the primary cause of tinnitus.
- Nerve Damage- When the brain can't function properly, it sends out disturbing signals in the form of tinnitus.
It isn't fatal but can have a severe toll on mental health. You can only imagine how constantly disturbing voices in the head can be.
Patients typically experience a lack of appetite and irritability, among other symptoms. Other mental health conditions might also form as a direct consequence of tinnitus.
Can Tinnitus Be Cured?
Now that you understand the severity of the disease, you must realize that people need to address it quickly. You shouldn't ignore it and expect it to go away itself. There's some more bad news in store though.
There's no scientifically-validated cure for tinnitus so far. However, you'll find an array of treatment methods to reduce tinnitus symptoms. These methods concentrate on enabling the patient to live with tinnitus.
These include sound therapies, pills, and surgeries. But there's a specific problem with each of these methods.
As of medicines or pills, they can have severe side effects. The chemical content can create other problems that might be severe than tinnitus. Moreover, medicines often contain ineffective ingredients to cut costs.
Surgeries are also no sure shot solution to tinnitus. Moreover, going under the knife also involves complications. Not to forget, the kind of impact surgeries have on your wallet.
Sound therapies are relatively risk-free but rarely effective either. They can treat mild tinnitus, but chronic cases have hardly benefitted from them.
What is Sonus Complete? (What Does it Do?)
Since any virus or infection does not cause tinnitus, it's hard to remove it with medication. Moreover, typically tinnitus is not as much a severe problem to take risks of adverse side effects.
Sonus Complete
tries to address this issue by using natural ingredients. Moreover, the dietary supplement is much cheaper than other treatment options for tinnitus.
The content of the Sonus Complete supplement is backed by over ten years of research by founder Gregory Peters. Peters suffered from tinnitus for years and used many medications to no effect.
A member of Mensa society, Peters started working towards a viable and cost-friendly solution to tinnitus. The two spent ten years handpicking organic ingredients and combining them to create Sonus Complete.
They found out that deficiency of Vitamin B12 and zinc can be a significant cause of tinnitus. The supplement contains herbs that replenish these nutrients.
We found an array of positive reviews on their website. While it is understandable that some have gone top hard on praising the product, we saw positive, honest reviews too.
Overall, it is not a solution that would give you instant results. But it starts alleviating its symptoms after regular consumption of pills.
The ingredients are proven to improve the nervous system over time. Since tinnitus is a neural dysfunction, Sonus Complete will surely reduce the buzzing if not remove it altogether.
Moreover, its ingredients also help repair cell damage, which in turn curbs accompanying symptoms. Symptoms like nausea, sleeplessness can cause a severe toll on your body, and Sonus Complete works well to relieve you of them.
Sonus Complete Ingredients
The constant talk about its natural ingredients had us curious to know about them. And frankly, we found some highly useful and rare ingredients not commonly found in dietary supplements.
Apart from having qualities to treat tinnitus, some of these ingredients have other medicinal purposes. Here are the ten principal components of Sonus Complete:
You'll find Hibiscus in a host of organic dietary supplements because of its medicinal properties. The herb contains antioxidants and can prevent liver damage, improve the functioning of the nervous system, and prevents liver damage.
This berry has anti-inflammatory properties
that may help the major causes behind tinnitus. It also reduces blood fats, lowers blood pressure, and prevents heart-related conditions.
Another herb famous for its anti-inflammatory
properties, Juniper Berry, also comes in useful to treat hearing-related problems. It has antifungal and antibacterial properties top, which is why it is also called a wonder herb.
A common cause of hearing loss is inflammation. Uva Ursi significantly reduces inflammation, which in turn repairs hear loss. The herb, though, is best known to treat Urinary Tract Infections effectively.
The deficiency of these vitamins in your diet is another cause of tinnitus. Replenishing these nutrients can reverse the damage to an extent.
These vitamins help improve brain function, boost immunity, prevent muscular degeneration, support bone growth, boost immunity, and production of RBCs in the body.
Although vampires hate garlic can be mighty useful in treating tinnitus. It further reduces inflammation and improves blood circulation.
As a result, blood smoothly flows through all parts of your body without an increase in blood pressure. A smooth blood flow relieves much of tinnitus symptoms and ensures proper brain function.
Olive leaves naturally treat gastroenteritis, because they have antimicrobial, antidiabetic as well as anti-cancer properties. But the most important of its benefits in Sonus Complete is that it protects the central nervous system.
It also has an abundance of antioxidants, which also help reduce inflammation. It can also relieve you of pain occurring from tinnitus.
Vitamin B3 is commonly known as Niacin. Its primary function is to lower cholesterol levels in the body. But importantly for tinnitus patients, it boosts brain function and improves memory too.
The body, though, needs just a small amount of Niacin. Sonus Complete has put a minimal amount of vitamins to ensure there are no side effects.
Research supports that green tea leaves help relieve pressure levels in the ear. Of course, Sonus Complete doesn't contain enough of it to maximize benefits.
One would think you can take these ingredients standalone, but then who has that much of time? Moreover, the quantity of components is as significant as their quality.
Historically, bucha leaves have been used in medicines to treat diuretic or urinary tract infections. Its anti-inflammatory properties are the primary reason for it being in Sonus Complete.
Bucha Leaves are also effective in treating rheumatism, bladder problems as well as to address stomach issues. It must be said that Sonus Complete has brilliant anti-inflammatory properties as well as an abundance of antioxidants.
But it does lack enough ingredients that directly work against hearing and neural problems. That is why it works slower than medicines but carries hardly any side effects.
Benefits of Sonus Complete
Thanks to its natural ingredients, Sonus Complete is much more than a supplement to treat tinnitus. It improves a lot of internal functions in the body and ensures a holistic health improvement.
You can expect to reap the following benefits of Sonus Complete in a few months of usage. The period, of course, depends on person to person but sooner or later you'll get these benefits:
- 100% Organic and Natural Ingredients
The connection between science and nature has led man to excellent discoveries and inventions, one of which is Sonus Complete. This product has used natural ingredients that have the backing of science to relieve symptoms of tinnitus.
Moreover, the research behind all this ensures you're not taking a random mix of herbs that won't treat any problem entirely.
- The ingredients improve the nervous system.
Most of the ingredients do improve central brain functioning and, in turn, the nervous system. Improper brain mechanism is one of the significant causes of tinnitus, so Sonus Complete would at least reduce the symptoms.
Moreover, constant ringing and buzzing in the ear can cause the brain to start dysfunctioning in confusion. Sonus Complete's benefits of improving brain function can keep you sane while suffering from tinnitus.
-
- Controls further damage by repairing cells
Sleeplessness, nausea, and headaches are just some of the symptoms of tinnitus apart from constant buzzing. The intelligent mix of ingredients is thought to repair cells to relieve your body of too much effort.
As you don't need to repair cells along with fighting other symptoms, you experience lesser headaches and get proper sleep.
- It gives permanent results.
Once the supplement starts taking effect, they don't rebound once you stop using it. The results will remain with you for a long time.
Either your tinnitus will be gone for good and remain there with milder symptoms. It would permanently lower down the volume of the constant buzzing in your year. It further backs the claim with the money-back guarantee they offer.
The excellent part of dietary supplements is that you just have to pop a pill, and it's done. You don't have to put in ear drops or invest time in taking medicine.
They have further written the instructions of use on the package. You won't need a separate consultation from the doctor, either.
The treatment doesn't involve costly surgeries and medications. Instead, you have only inexpensive supplement bottles to buy.
Moreover, the $50 bottles last for a full month, and you'll get discounts on buying 6 of them. After testing its effectiveness, we recommend you to buy the six packages for maximum benefits.
The primary issue with neural treatment is that the medicines can have significant side effects. Moreover, the chances of contracting the side effects are at times more than that of healing the disease.
Although Sonus Complete's treatment is slow, it's risk-free. The natural ingredients are something we consume every day. Moreover, they're all organic and have foundations in nature only.
Who Should Take This Supplement?
People suffering from tinnitus should give Sonus Complete a try. You shouldn't ignore it even if you're at the early stages or have mild symptoms. Untreated Sonus Complete symptoms would only aggravate over time.
The fear of taking medications at mild symptoms is that you might have adverse side effects. Sonus Complete surely solves this problem by combining natural ingredients.
You should start as early as a week of experiencing the symptoms. Of course, that is not to say you shouldn't consult your doctor.
But if you are convinced that it is a good alternative, it's best to try it sooner. Moreover, without side effects and at affordable costs, it's worth a try for tinnitus patients.
Is Sonus Complete Safe? Does it Have any Side Effects?
Sonus Complete is free of any side effects. Since they have used wholly organic and edible ingredients, it's hard to find any side effects with it.
Moreover, most of the ingredients are those that we use in everyday life. You'll not be allergic to any of the ingredients. But in case you have some severe allergy to any of those components, avoid taking the pills.
It also doesn't carry the problems you face with surgeries. Surgeries are full of complications. Instead, here you are taking a dietary supplement that offers a host of health benefits apart from treating that irritating sound.
It is also easy to consume, and you'll quickly get habitual of having it every day. The money back guarantee ensures your money is safe too.
In rare cases where it doesn't work, patients have successfully recovered their money as per review. You have to mail the undertaking that you followed the procedure correctly and still didn't get the desired results.
Send back the pillboxes, and the company will process you a refund soon. At least, they claim that, and it's better than medications that come without any guarantee.
Closing Thoughts
The constant buzzing sound can have severe effects on your mental health. You will lose focus and have to deal with problems in personal as well as professional life.
Addressing the situation and taking the medication is thus necessary. But the medicines related to tinnitus aren't scientifically proven and might carry severe side effects.
A dietary supplement like Sonus Complete
might be just what you were looking for in this case. The multiple natural ingredients are proven to boost brain function and fight inflammation in the body.
Having these ingredients in a supplement can surely be beneficial until we don't have a proven cure for the disease. The money-back-guarantee means you aren't risking your money by investing in Sonus Complete.
So, it's a win-win situation. We recommend you to be patient and consistent in taking medicine. It won't show instant results, but constant consumption will reduce the symptoms to some extent.
Moreover, Mensa Society is a credible society, and you can trust them to offer what they promise. Buying the 6-pack discounted package significantly cuts the cost.
But it's better first to try it by taking a single package and be sure about investing $300 for it. You should not panic as most people who have suffered from tinnitus only suffer from mild and irregular symptoms.
Tinnitus is undoubtedly not the end of the world. Staying healthy and taking some supplements like Sonus Complete is the need of the hour for you if you are troubled by this disease.
