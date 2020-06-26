Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 26, 2020

Scene & Heard

Brooks Brothers, One of The Avenue's Last Original Tenants, is Permanently Closing at Tower City

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION BY SCENE
  • Illustration by Scene
Brooks Brothers, the upscale men's clothing store that was one of the original tenants at the Avenue at Tower City, is closing its downtown Cleveland location permanently.

A truck was seen loading out the store's inventory Wednesday afternoon. A company spokesman confirmed to Scene Thursday night that the store had been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 and that it would not re-open.



In 1990, when the former Cleveland Union Terminal was dramatically transformed into "The Avenue" shopping mall at the hands of Forest City Enterprises, Brooks Brothers was one of the swanky tenants that signed early leases.

Alongside Gianni Versace boutique, Gucci, Bally's of Switzerland, Harve Benard and the Los Angeles men's clothier Politix, Brooks Brothers fit squarely with Forest City's plan to create a high-end, specialty retail destination for Cleveland shoppers. Market research had shown them that many affluent Clevelanders shopped via catalog or "went on shopping sprees in New York and Chicago" because of an upscale retail vacuum in Northeast Ohio.  

These high-end outlets were supplemented by shopping mall staples — Waldenbooks, The Disney Store, Victoria's Secret, J.B. Robinson Jewelers, GAP Kids, a food court — to create a bustling, splendid urban retail environment. It was, especially during the winter holiday season and especially for city kids growing up in the 90s, a really unique and magical place.

Brooks Brothers and Footlocker, which is also temporarily closed, had been the only retail outlets that remained from The Avenue's original tenant list. (Not even McDonald's and Sbarro survived.) Now it's down to Footlocker.

Dan Gilbert's Bedrock Detroit owns the Avenue at Tower City. A  representative there told Scene by email that they could not comment on current leases at the location. They could not, therefore, answer whether or not Brooks Brothers' decision had anything to do with the looming specter of "City Block," the reimagined entrepreneurial hub that sprang from the minds of local car-salesman / blockchain investor Bernie Moreno and lawyer Jon Pinney.

Moreno initially envisioned City Block as a blockchain startup hub with a "campus atmosphere" that would include a CMSD K-12 school. That vision has evolved. Bedrock Detroit agreed in principal last year to a reconfigured City Block that would still "occupy a substantial portion of The Avenue Shops at Tower City."

According to then-Bedrock Chairman Jim Ketai, City Block will "bring together corporations, technology start-ups, venture capitalists and the broader community in a world-class entrepreneurial center."

The Brooks Brothers spokesman declined to elaborate on the store's lease situation and City Block as well, saying only that Brooks Brothers' other Northeast Ohio location, at Eton Chagrin, will remain open.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Let's Replace Cleveland's Little Italy Statue of Christopher Columbus With One for Chef Boyardee Read More

  2. Tamir Rice Should Have Been 18 Years Old Today Read More

  3. Pinzone's Meats Leaving the West Side Market Read More

  4. Chef Jonathon Sawyer Lands at Chicago Four Seasons Hotel Read More

  5. Coming Soon: Home Bistro, Opening This Summer in Little Italy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation