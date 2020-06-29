click to enlarge
According to many satisfied users, CBD products have greatly helped in treating pain and providing pain relief. This is one of the most important factors in making CBD popular among people dealing with all sorts of pain.
Due to this high demand CBD companies constantly release and introduce new CBD products. Today, you can find CBD capsules, oil tinctures, gummies, creams, food additives, and even edibles. All these products have their advantages and disadvantages, however, all are designed to be effective and provide pain or stress relief. Some are more convenient to use, while other products are fast-acting, so at the end of the day it comes down to your preference or condition you are treating.
If you are suffering from arthritis, pain in your joints or you have problematic skin and can’t find a solution for acne, CBD topicals and creams might be the ideal products for you. Applying a CBD cream on your face to treat acne would most definitely give better results than eating CBD gummies for obvious reasons. The cream is applied to the acnes and would naturally treat your condition directly. Similarly, massaging your joints with a cooling gel or cream will relieve the pain you’re experiencing faster than taking CBD pills to treat arthritis. With so many CBD brands offering all types of CBD topicals it can be challenging to find the best CBD cream for pain. For that reason, we decided to make this task easier for you and we’ve put together a list of the most reputable CBD brands where you can find CBD cream for sale.
CBD Creams and Topicals: What Are They?
CBD topicals do not include only CBD creams, but all types of products used to treat the skin or conditions related to the skin. Therefore, all products that are applied to the skin such as lotions, salves, creams, balms, and have a CBD extracted in their formulation fit in the category CBD topicals. In most cases, CBD creams are the same as any regular cream with the main difference that it contains a hemp extract cannabidiol (or CBD) which usually has less than 0.3% THC. Having this in mind, you don’t have to worry about getting high from using CBD cream for pain. It is also very unlikely that any drug test you might take would come up positive.
Needless to say, the CBD creams are made in order to take full advantage of the benefits of the CBD extract and its therapeutic properties. This substance has anti-inflammatory properties as well, which makes it suitable for treating arthritis and joint pain. CBD is an amazing substance that provides pain relief regardless of its form.
What to Look for in a CBD Cream?
Even though we already made a list of some of the best CBD creams available for sale
, it’s good to know how to determine the quality of a certain topical. These tips should come in handy to you in your own quest for the best CBD topicals.
- Brand Reputation. It’s of prime importance to find a seller that you can trust, so you don’t have to switch between brands and different products constantly. Moreover, you don’t want to get fooled by some companies that are trying to sell you a low-quality product just because they know their way around great marketing. Make sure to buy products from reputable brands that test their products and can provide the lab results to you at any time, and use only organic hemp and natural ingredients to make the CBD creams.
- Potency. The next thing to look out for is the strength of the CBD cream. Unlike CBD vapes that have a high bioavailability, CBD topicals provide a slower effect because it takes time for the substance to penetrate through the skin and get to your bloodstream. For that reason, you need to choose more potent CBD creams to fully experience its effects. The lowest strength you can find in a CBD topical is around 200mg of CBD, and it can go up to 3000mg of CBD in a package.
- Hemp source. Avoid products that contain CBD that is extracted from GMO hemp. This type of hemp usually contains many toxins and consequently, using it will lead to a low-quality end product. Always choose CBD products from brands that use only organic hemp source and follow the organic farming standards.
- Type of CBD extract. There are three main types of CBD extracts - full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. The full-spectrum CBD extract appears to be the winning combination of the two most common cannabinoids - CBD and THC mixed with all phytochemicals that are naturally found in the hemp plant. This blend gives the so-called “entourage effect” which is considered to provide great benefits to treating pain. Broad-spectrum CBD extract contains CBD (cannabidiol) combined with all other cannabinoids from the plant, but without the THC. Lastly, CBD isolate is the pure form of cannabidiol with all other ingredients removed from the plant.
- Additives. For a better CBD experience, manufacturers add some ingredients to improve its effectiveness and enhance the flavor. All-natural added ingredients are the safest alternative, so try to avoid CBD creams with artificial additives.
Best CBD Cream for Pain
Where to find the best CBD cream for pain? We have reviewed all available CBD topicals on the market following the tips we mentioned above and made this list of top seven CBD brands. Let’s jump into each CBD brand separately and examine their products.
1. Try The CBD
Top Product:
- CBD Muscle Gel
Try The CBD creams
are rich in oils, however, they are still very light and easily absorbed. Their CBD salves and lotions relieve pain and alleviate inflammation caused by arthritis. Hemp that is contained in the topicals is abundant in terpenes and is 100% organic. The muscle gel by Try The CBD is the ideal product for active people who are into sports and athletes. When it comes to potency, the CBD balm, butter, and muscle gel are the strongest products that contain 500mg of CBD per item. If you need lip moisturizer, their lip balm has aloe vera oil and flavor of Cocoa, Avocado, and Organic Shea Butters. At Try The CBD you can get CBD cream for pain which contains full-spectrum CBD extract and is vegan and gluten-free. Moreover, all products available at their store are tested by a third-party lab for safety.
Pros:
- Full-spectrum CBD extract
- 500mg CBD cream
- Third-party lab tested
- Affordable prices
- Organic hemp is grown in Colorado
- Packed with essential oils, but easily absorbed
Cons:
2. HealthworxCBD
- Might be low potent for some users
- Only available in one type of extract (full-spectrum)
Top product:
- CBD Barrier balm
One of the best CBD creams by HealthworxCBD is their barrier balm which contains 500mg of CBD in a 1oz package. The high-quality full-spectrum extract from organic hemp that is grown in Colorado is combined with natural ingredients to relieve the pain while hydrating your skin at the same time. HealthworxCBD topicals
contain different types of oils like Cranberry seed oil, Raspberry seed oil, Organic sunflower seed oil, and Poppyseed oil. In addition, their muscle freeze gel provides great support for your strained muscles and works against inflammation. HealthworxCBD offers potent CBD cream for pain that contains 500mg of CBD in a 1oz jar.
Pros:
- 100% vegan, paraben-free
- 500mg Full-spectrum CBD Oil
- Ideal for sensitive skin
- Made with natural ingredients and organic hemp oil
- Products tested by a third-party lab
Cons:
- 500mg of CBD might be a low dose for people with severe pain
3. Medterra
Top product:
- Rapid Cooling Cream
The CBD cooling cream by Medterra is another product that is designed to help athletes and people with different pain in the muscles and joints. The menthol and arnica it contains creates a soothing sensation and provides a long-lasting effect. Unlike most CBD creams, Medterra’s rapid cooling cream is made from CBD isolate which means it doesn’t contain any THC in its content. It is available in two different potencies - 250mg and 75mg of CBD per bottle which is 3.4oz. Other than the cooling cream, Medterra sells CBD pain cream, CBD+ Manuka Cream, and CBD+ Roll-On.
Pros:
- Pure CBD Isolate extract
- Contains menthol and arnica that create a long-lasting cooling effect
- 250mg and 750mg of CBD
- Lab-tested
Cons:
4. PureKana
- Only THC-free CBD extract, no option for users who prefer full-spectrum or broad-spectrum
Top product:
- Topical CBD cream (1500mg CBD)
Purekana has one of the most potent CBD creams that contains 1500mg of CBD in a 3.4oz jar. What’s even better, the topical CBD cream is available in two different flavors - vanilla and menthol. This brand uses CBD isolate as the main ingredient in the CBD creams. Purekana prides itself on testing the quality of its products through an independent lab and publishes the results on the official website. Moreover, they use only high-quality organic Kentucky-grown hemp to extract the CBD.
Pros:
- 1500mg CBD in 3.4oz jar
- Vanilla and Menthol flavors
- CBD Isolate extract
Cons:
5. cbdMD
- CBD topicals are more expensive than the rest
Top product:
- CBD Freeze Cold Therapy Pain Relief Roll-On
One of the best features that the cbdMD pain relief roll-on has is the unique shape that allows you to reach any affected area of sensitive skin. There is even an alternative squeeze format that comes at the same price as the roll-on. Both formats of this product are compact and can fit into any purse or bag which makes it very convenient to use. cbdMD pain relief roll-on contains vitamin E and menthol and is available in three different potencies. Choose from 300mg, 750mg, or 1500mg CBD per 3oz. tube.
Pros:
- Broad-spectrum CBD extract
- Compact product, convenient to use
- Contains vitamin E, menthol, aloe vera, arnica, and yerba mate
- Three different strengths: 300, 750, or 1500 mg CBD per 3 oz. tube
Cons:
6. CBDistillery
- There isn’t a full-spectrum or CBD isolate extracts in their topicals.
Top product:
- CBD Salve
CBDistillery offers some of the lowest-priced CBD topicals on the market. Not only that the products are not expensive, but they are special packages to get you started. For example, you can get a daily user starter pack of 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture with a CBDol Relief Stick and get a greater effect for pain relief. The CBDol salve available at CBDistillery shop has a regular strength of 500mg CBD in a 1oz bottle.
Pros:
- Broad-spectrum and Full-spectrum CBD extract
- Affordable prices
- 500mg CBD in 1oz
Cons:
7. Joy Organics
Top product:
- Premium CBD Salve
Joy Organics is a company that has released a great product - premium CBD salve which is formulated to support healthy muscles and joints. The main ingredient is a broad-spectrum CBD extract that is rich in phytocannabinoids. The Premium CBD Salve has an abundance of organic essential oils which soothe the muscles. If you would like to try this product you can choose from 500mg and 1000mg of CBD packaging.
Pros:
- Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract
- Two different packages 1oz - 500mg CBD and 2oz - 1000mg CBD
- Organic MCT Oil
Cons:
Benefits of CBD Cream for Pain Relief
- Not many different CBD topicals to choose from
Every person has an endocannabinoid system (ECS) in their body which under normal circumstances without the use of CBD, produces cannabinoids that have the function to keep the balance of the body’s internal processes. These cannabinoids maintain the homeostasis of each organism. When a person consumes CBD - this cannabidiol connects directly with the ECS and it improves its functionality in keeping the balance. This process has been studied by various researchers who have tested the effects that CBD provides in treating pain.
Therefore, we can conclude that CBD is a beneficial substance for people and that’s the main reason why it is being used by individuals suffering from different conditions.
CBD creams are used for:
- Acne and eczema treatment
- Arthritis and joints pain
- Muscle pain
- Skin hydration and moisturizing
- Anti-inflammatory effects
- Nerves-related pain
What’s great about CBD creams is that they are convenient and easy to use, relieve pain in muscles and joints, and most importantly they moisturize the skin and provide additional benefits through the ingredients they contain such as lavender, shea butter, or peppermint. The only downside of the CBD topicals is the slower effectiveness as opposed to CBD oils, vapes, and any products for oral consumption.
How to Apply CBD Cream
The best way to apply your CBD cream is to massage it into your skin to the parts where you feel pain. If you are experiencing muscle inflammation or strain, it is recommended to use CBD muscle gels and other creams that have a cooling effect.
Before you apply the cream, though, clean your skin first. You don’t want to get any unnecessary infections that would only make it worse and increase the pain. Make sure to dry it well, but also see if you have any cuts or open wounds. By doing so, you will avoid irritation and eliminate the possibility of getting infections. It goes without saying that your hands should also be clean and dry before applying the CBD cream.
If the purpose of your CBD cream is to treat muscle pain you would probably feel the effects after the first application of the cream. On the other hand, for treating acne and eczemas, you may have to use your cream several times before you see the results. In addition, take into consideration the potency of the cream you are using. If you have a low potent cream you would need to apply a bigger portion of cream to your skin for it to be effective.
Possible Side Effects of Using CBD Topicals
Using CBD cream for pain might trigger some side effects. Anyway, the good news is that they can easily be avoided if you take precautions before you apply any CBD cream on your skin. The side effects can be similar to any regular skin cream, so you need to have a few things in mind when you buy a CBD cream.
For starters, if you have sensitive skin or you are prone to allergies and irritations, carefully read the label with ingredients because some of the carrier oils contained in the cream can act be harmful to your skin. Next, CBD as a herbal bioactive can potentially interact with drugs. This means that if you are taking a certain medication therapy you need to consult with your doctor before you apply CBD cream to your skin.
Lastly, CBD topicals for pain are usually not designed for facial treatment, so you should avoid applying these types of creams to your face. Still, if you are treating acne or eczema choose those products that are specifically designed for that type of treatment.
Conclusion
CBD cream and all other CBD topicals are excellent products to treat chronic pain. For greater results, it is often advised that you should use them in combination with other CBD products. For instance, you can incorporate CBD oil or CBD capsules into your daily wellness routine as an addition to the CBD cream to treat pain. Especially if you choose a low potent CBD cream, you might consider adding another CBD product.
Whatever you choose, always consult with your doctor in order to avoid any unwanted complications, infections, or experience severe side effects. Go through all the CBD brands that offer CBD topicals for sale and find your favorite while keeping in mind our tips on choosing the best CBD cream for pain.