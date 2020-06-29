Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 29, 2020

Scene & Heard

Many Put-in-Bay Visitors Do Not Appear to Give a Shit About Masks or Social Distancing

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 2:36 PM

screen_shot_2020-06-29_at_2.48.13_pm.png

Put-in-Bay is experiencing peak visitors well before the peak of the summer season usually arrives, and while many businesses are likely thankful that the forecasted dip in tourism hasn't proven true for the island, officials are instead experiencing worry as the Lake Erie destination seems to have attracted a healthy portion of people who don't believe in wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

A viral tweet over the weekend showed a packed pool that In The Before Time would have simply been fodder for pee jokes but In These Times drew concern that Put-in-Bay is for the coronavirus what Florida Spring Break is for chlamydia.




Put-in-Bay's chamber of commerce director toed the personal freedoms line while claiming island businesses hold the public's health and safety paramount.

“There’s not a proprietor on the island who doesn’t have (safety) as a top priority,” Peter Houston told the Sandusky Register. “From the ferries to the bars, to the restaurants, to activities and attractions, they’re all doing what’s required of them: setting up appointments, keeping people waiting their turn. We are very, very aware of all the rules and regulations and are working so hard. Every individual who comes here has the choice of what they’re comfortable with. If someone chooses to not wear a mask and stand too close to someone, that’s their First Amendment right.”

Put-in-Bay mayor Jessica Dress expressed more direct consternation.

“Many (businesses) are doing a very good job limiting their seating, much different than the usual Put-in-Bay. Other business owners are making other choices, it’s not something I can condone," she told the paper.

The Ottawa County health department gets 3-5 complaints a day about Put-in-Bay businesses.

The early influx of visitors has also produced an early avalanche of bad headlines in a streak impressive even judged by Put-in-Bay's historically impressive standards

An Arizona Cardinals player was arrested after driving his car into Lake Erie over the weekend, and that's not even the most mind-boggling thing that happened in the past month.

The Island saw a record number of EMT calls a couple of weekends ago with 26 calls, five that required a medical helicopter, and the usual grab-bag of alcohol-related incidents and drug overdoses.

Per the Register: "[Mayor] Dress said she's calling a meeting of the Safe Island Task Force this week to talk to business owners about ways to curb some of that activity, including having business owners ensure their staff knows when to stop serving someone alcohol and also to encourage businesses to stop allowing overnight golf cart rentals."

Oh, and a new interim police chief was sworn in after a disgusting incident in early June involving a handful of island cops and a group of Black tourists that led two officers to resign and brought the FBI to the island to once again look into allegations that the police force routinely utilizes excessive force and displays racial biases.

Gov. DeWine today said that the state's rising coronavirus stats are not due to increased testing alone and that hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients are the highest they've been since April.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland Sees Record Number of New Covid-19 Cases Sunday Read More

  2. Saharan Dust Cloud Expected to Make Its Way to Ohio Valley This Weekend Read More

  3. Brooks Brothers, One of The Avenue's Last Original Tenants, is Permanently Closing at Tower City Read More

  4. Let's Replace Cleveland's Little Italy Statue of Christopher Columbus With One for Chef Boyardee Read More

  5. Why Scientists Say Wearing Masks Shouldn’t Be Controversial Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation