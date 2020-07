Iconic IX Indoor Amusement Park Jingle Got COVID-19 Cover Treatment it Deserved

Good morning everyone it’s me Eric.



Here’s a cover I recorded last night when I couldn’t sleep of the IX Indoor Amusement Park jingle for all my fellow Northeast Ohioans, enjoy: pic.twitter.com/V9wFQ6JWPT — H҉E҉A҉R҉T҉ ҉A҉T҉T҉A҉C҉K҉ ҉M҉A҉N҉ 🥕💉 (@HeartAttackMane) July 6, 2020

The guitarist and vocalist for local rock band Heart Attack Man recorded an instant classic cover Sunday night.Unable to sleep, Eric Egan cooked up a minor-key interpretation of the iconic IX Indoor Amusement Park jingle. And boy is it ever a COVID-19-era banger.Northeast Ohioans of a certain age will remember the upbeat jingle's omnipresence on TV during the IX Indoor Amusement Park's annual residency at the IX center. Egan's "sad version" of the local hit, sung over a gently strumming guitar, is a mirror of the region's mood as our Coronavirus spring turns to Coronavirus summer.The cover met with approval by the jingle's original composer, George Sipl, on Facebook.Egan told Scene — and we wholeheartedly agree — that he thinks the cover entitles him to a lifetime pass at the IX Indoor Amusement Park. Should that not be possible, he will settle for a key to the city. Listen to more Heart Attack Man here . And support local artists.***