Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 6, 2020

C-Notes

Iconic IX Indoor Amusement Park Jingle Got COVID-19 Cover Treatment it Deserved

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 3:30 PM

The guitarist and vocalist for local rock band Heart Attack Man recorded an instant classic cover Sunday night.

Unable to sleep, Eric Egan cooked up a minor-key interpretation of the iconic IX Indoor Amusement Park jingle. And boy is it ever a COVID-19-era banger.



Northeast Ohioans of a certain age will remember the upbeat jingle's omnipresence on TV during the IX Indoor Amusement Park's annual residency at the IX center. Egan's "sad version" of the local hit, sung over a gently strumming guitar, is a mirror of the region's mood as our Coronavirus spring turns to Coronavirus summer.

The cover met with approval by the jingle's original composer, George Sipl, on Facebook.   

click to enlarge georgesipleheartattack.jpg

Egan told Scene — and we wholeheartedly agree — that he thinks the cover entitles him to a lifetime pass at the IX Indoor Amusement Park. Should that not be possible, he will settle for a key to the city.

Listen to more Heart Attack Man here. And support local artists.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Just So Everyone's Clear: Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams is Lying Read More

  2. The U.S. Largely Wasted Time Bought by COVID-19 Lockdowns. Now What? Read More

  3. 'Black Lives Matter is a Terrorist Organization' — The Cleveland Police Union's Ugly History With BLM Read More

  4. City of Cleveland Mandates Masks in Public Spaces, Including Businesses and Restaurants, Effective Immediately Read More

  5. Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen to Close After Three Years, New Concept to Follow Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation