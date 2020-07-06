Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen to Close After Three Years, New Concept to Follow

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner

All restaurants are suffering right now, but those located downtown — and especially ones in Playhouse Square — seem especially hard hit owing to a lack of work and theater traffic. Those challenges proved too much for the Ina family to overcome, explains David Ina, who recently announced that he is closing Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen after three years.The lovely cafe in the Halle Building offered a fast-casual menu of Middle Eastern foods like falafel, shawarma and spinach pies."Playhouse just has no traffic, and with the businesses still not fully back to normal, it's just been a tough go these last two months," Ina says.While Zaytoon will be put to bed, a new concept from the family will take its place, adds Ina."We're going to regroup and hopefully launch a new concept in August," he says, adding that the goal will be to appeal to a broader audience by offering more traditional lunch service with deli-style soups, salads and sandwiches.Ina and his parents Ghada and Albert also operate Al’s Deli (1717 E. 9th St., 216-589-9223) downtown.