Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Mayor Frank Jackson Insists Police Chief Calvin Williams is "Not a Liar"

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM

Police Chief Calvin Williams, attending a 2015 event in plainclothes. - EMANUEL WALLACE / SCENE
  • EMANUEL WALLACE / SCENE
  • Police Chief Calvin Williams, attending a 2015 event in plainclothes.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and Mayor Frank Jackson swore up and down Tuesday that Williams was not a liar.

"I don’t have a need to lie," said Williams in a teleconference, referencing erroneous claims he'd made about the May 30 George Floyd demonstrations downtown. "Any statement that I give is based on information that I had at the time."



Much of that information, though, as cleveland.com's Cory Shaffer and others have documented, has turned out to be incorrect.

Scene observed that all this incorrect information has been incorrect in the same way, i.e., it has been in service of the police narrative. Williams' various assertions — that protesters "breached the Justice Center," for example, or that they threw rocks and urine at police officers, or that they ignored orders to disperse, or that the looting and vandalism was instigated by "out-of-state" agitators — all of which have been challenged or disproved outright by surveillance video and the accounts of those in attendance, depicted protesters as the aggressors on May 30.

Williams likely embellished the actions of those demonstrating against racism and police brutality in order to justify, after the fact, the violent police response and the militarized curfew the following week. The police response and the curfew, incidentally, have cost the city's overburdened budget more than $3 million in overtime.

On the Tuesday call, Jackson kept repeating that Williams "is not a liar," a strenuous denial that unfortunately does not rise to the level of refutation, which would require some evidence. Neither Jackson nor Williams provided any examples to show that the Chief had not lied, an email or audio recording, say, which would show that Williams had reason to believe protesters breached the Justice Center. If the so-called "information [Williams] had at the time" showed a breach, where is that information? How did Williams come by it? And when it was shown to be incorrect, why didn't he immediately change his story? 

Williams wouldn't even admit, Tuesday, despite surveillance video and conflicting testimony from County Sheriff Dave Schilling, that he was incorrect in stating protesters had breached the Justice Center.

At this point, the police chief is no longer entitled to the benefit of the doubt. The overwhelming likelihood — based on all the available evidence — is that he lied, and did so repeatedly. If the total substance of his denial is that he "had no need" to lie, it's a very weak one indeed. Obviously, he had good reason to embroider events, to make his officers look like the heroic underdogs defending a public building.

(For any enterprising, wisecracking young reporters out there: It might be fun to file a public records request for police text messages and emails on May 30 to see how many references there were to the film 300.)

Like anyone, Williams deserves the opportunity to defend himself against allegations that he lied. But it is no longer a question that his account was wrong, multiple times over. A legitimate defense would now have to include evidence of how and why he believed his erroneous assertions, and was confident enough in their veracity to communicate them to the public and the press.

Williams said that the police are now in the midst of conducting a review of May 30, which will be made public upon its completion. It's unlikely that this review will include a defense of Williams' erroneous claims. The most obvious reason is that there is no defense. Plus, the review is being conducted in-house, so the Williams material will surely be set aside in favor of meticulous accounts of destruction of police cruisers and so forth.  

Besides, this is merely the court of public opinion. Jackson and Williams are no doubt confident that their blanket denials will suffice. They'll move on with zero consequences. Williams can probably count on a promotion. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio to Make Masks Mandatory in 'Level-3' Coronavirus Counties, Including Cuyahoga Read More

  2. New Credit Card Study Links Covid Infection Spikes to In-Person Restaurant Dining Read More

  3. Dave Chappelle is Throwing Intimate, Celebrity-Packed Comedy Pop-Ups in Rural Ohio — And I Got a Ticket Read More

  4. Collinwood Project Prompts Resignation, City Planning said to be "Corrupted by Favoritism" Read More

  5. Yours Truly Closes Shaker Square Location After 27 Years of Business Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation