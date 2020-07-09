Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Arts District

Black Lives Matter Street Mural Just the First Part of 'Elevate the East' Public Art Initiative in Cleveland

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
The Black Lives Matter street mural recently painted on E. 93rd, the letters of which were designated to individual artists and students to decorate, could not have offered a timelier kickoff to "Elevate the East," a new public art initiative in Wards 4, 5 and 6.

Ward 6 councilman Blaine A. Griffin said, “This mural has had more impact than even I envisioned. My hope is that civic partners and funders join the Elevate the East project.”



Representing Ward 6 (which encompasses the East Side neighborhoods of Fairfax, Larchmere, Little Italy, Woodland Hills, and parts of Buckeye-Shaker, University Circle, North Broadway, Slavic Village and Union-Miles), Griffin is chairman of council's Health & Human Services Committee and sits on four other committees – Development, Planning & Sustainability, Finance, Workforce & Community Benefits and Operations.

“As the councilman of Ward 6, I know that cultural identity, neighborhood history and safe streets are priorities for our residents,” said Councilman Griffin. “Another priority is supporting our local artists.”

The public art plan, which will also be helmed by the Burten, Bell, Carr Development Corporation, aims to empower the community, giving residents a ‘seat at the table’ when choosing artists to represent the neighborhood.

Local resident of the East 93rd and Kinsmen Area, Myra Simmons sees the potential of the Elevate the East plan "to elevate our attitudes, you know, elevate our spirit…to bring some life into the place.”

This partnership will also be fostered by the city’s Metropolitan Housing Authority, which conducted a recent planning study including suggestions for improvements in neighborhood housing, public spaces and art investments for Woodhill Homes.

Part of this plan is to work with the neighborhood residents to memorialize community members who have been, “lost but not forgotten” according to the 134 page document entitled, “The 50 Actions to Elevate the East: A Guide for Connecting Art and People.”

The process of implementing these initiatives includes: 130 survey responses, 84 public meeting attendees, 40 focus group participants, 3 user experience (UX) walks, 350 community event conversations, and 29,054 social media impressions.

This study area includes: East 72nd St. bordering the Western portion, Mt. Overlook to the North, East 140th St. to the East and Kinsmen Ave. to the South but also includes an extension south to Union Ave. along the above-mentioned, East 93rd Street.

“I am confident that the steps taken during the planning phase will continue to advance in the right direction in the upcoming implemental phase," Griffin said in a release.

Read more about Elevate the East here.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Westside Hotel Gives Cleveland’s Homeless a Place to Rest Their Heads During The Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. New Credit Card Study Links Covid Infection Spikes to In-Person Restaurant Dining Read More

  3. Twin-Concept Eatery Starring Brunch and Vegan Food to Replace Yours Truly at Shaker Square Read More

  4. Ohio to Make Masks Mandatory in 'Level-3' Coronavirus Counties, Including Cuyahoga Read More

  5. Hibachi Japan Steak House to Open in Former Akira Sushi and Hibachi Spot in Solon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation