When You Do and Don't Have to Wear a Mask in Cuyahoga County, According to Ohio's New Health Order

click to enlarge ANI KOLLESHI, Unsplash

In any indoor location that is not a residence;



If you're outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from individuals who are not members of your household;



Or while waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private car service or a ride sharing vehicle. This does not apply to private or rental vehicles where members of a family are sharing a vehicle. This does not apply to vehicles engaged in direct travel through a county that does not stop in that county.





If you're 10 or younger;



If the person has a medical condition, including a respiratory condition that restricts breathing; mental health condition; or disability that contraindicates the wearing of a facial covering;



If you're seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired or has another disability where the mouth is essential for communication;



If you are alone in an enclosed space, like an office, which is not intended for public use;



If you're actively engaged in exercise in a gym or indoor facility as long as 6 feet or more of distance can be maintained between you and another individual;



If you're actively participating in athletic practice, a scrimmage or competition permitted under the Department of Health order;



If you're actively engaged in a public safety capacity, like law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medicine;



If you're seated and consuming food or beverages in a restaurant or bar;



If facial coverings are prohibited by law or regulation;



If facial coverings are a violation of documented industry standards;



If facial coverings are a violation of a business's documented safety policies;



If you're actively engaged in broadcast communications;



Or if you're an officiant of a religious service



Also no part of this order supersedes any other regarding mask use on school grounds. And it does not apply to jails or prison facilities.



The Ohio Department of Health's order requiring people in the seven "red" alert counties in Ohio to wear a face mask in public went into effect at 6 p.m. July 8.The order is in effect for each county until they are no longer in the red under Ohio's new Public Health Advisory Alert System.A Level 3: Red code means a county has very high exposure and spread of COVID-19 — in workplaces, social settings, long-term care facilities. Guidelines for residents in red counties, in addition to the new mask requirement, include to limit activities as much as possible; consider online options, even for church services; consider necessary travel only; and to limit attending gatherings of any kind.But back to the masks.According to the order, here's when you need to wear them:Here's when you don't:It will fall to local health departments to enforce the order.