Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Scene & Heard

'This Is Our Second Chance. We Won't Get a Third," DeWine Says in Asking, But Not Mandating, Ohioans Wear Masks

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 6:01 PM

click to enlarge THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • The Ohio Channel

As governors around the country, including those in the Republican party, mandate statewide mask use and reimpose lockdowns on dining and entertainment, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a special dinnertime address on Wednesday declined to impose any new health orders and instead implored Ohioans to act responsibly in the face of rising coronavirus infections.

"I'm asking each of you to take action now," DeWine said.



A lot of people will ignore that, or take it as license to simply go back to living life as if a global pandemic is something that can be overcome by the will power to leave the house, which is ludicrously dumb and how we got here.

"I'm asking you to wear masks when you go out into public," DeWine asked politely. "Masks are critical... But masks are not enough. A lot of us have let our guard down. We want to go back to the way things were, and that's understandable. But when we do we're playing a Russian roulette game with our lives and those of our neighbors. Would that neighborhood cook out be worth it...? ... That playdate?"

DeWine largely leaned on some generic altruistic Ohioan tendency to act in the interest of others, but emphasized that the state has already lost 3,075 to COVID-19, about as many as the state lost to Vietnam war casualties.

"This is our second chance. We won't get a third," DeWine said of how Ohio's coronavirus infections have trended since the reopening of the state, and what waits around the corner if the trends continue. "We could face a disaster that dwarfs the situation we're facing today. We're sliding."

DeWine reiterated the state's upward spike is not due simply to increased testing — testing has increased 87% but infections have increased 200%.

"We must take the longview," he said, noting short-term sacrifices would play an essential role in long-term solutions.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Alarming White Opt-Out Rates Have Left Eastside Suburban Schools Segregated at Levels Not Seen Since the 1960s Read More

  2. Courtney Gousman Will Replace Danita Harris as News 5's Evening Anchor Read More

  3. 66 Positive for Covid-19 in Put-in-Bay's Mass Testing of Residents, Employees Read More

  4. Two Concepts, a Cafe and 'Bar/Lounge/Kitchen,' to Open on Ground Floor of Harbor Verandas by Rock Hall Read More

  5. Tommy's Restaurant on Coventry to Utilize Former Patio of Panini's Bar and Grill, Which has Permanently Closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation