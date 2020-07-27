click to enlarge
Dogs are our loyal companions and considered to be part of our family. Thus it’s understandable that people would try to do anything to protect their dog’s health and well-being when they suffer from any type of condition. Nobody would want to see their dog in pain, or stressed, anxious, or in any other way ill. Many dog owners have witnessed the benefits that CBD oil gives to their pets. CBD oil is a natural supplement that has helped people overcome various ailments, and what’s even better there is a CBD product designed especially for dogs that is effective in the same way as CBD oil is for people. For that reason, it’s good to know where to find the best CBD oil for dogs.
What is CBD Oil for Dogs
To begin with, CBD is a medical abbreviation for cannabidiol which is one of the most common cannabinoids extracted from the hemp plant. CBD combined with other cannabinoids or alone is the main ingredient in the CBD oil and other CBD products that are used for treating various health conditions. Many studies show that CBD has therapeutic benefits
and helps greatly in relieving chronic pain, treating insomnia, anxiety, and similar health issues. Another popular cannabinoid is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol which is often combined with CBD and other extracts to enhance the effects. However, the level of THC needs to be low as it causes psychoactive effects.
In CBD oil for dogs, there are usually low or no traces of THC to avoid these effects of getting high to dogs. Dogs are prone to diseases that are common for people as well, thus the use of CBD oil can help dogs the same as it does to people. Pet CBD oil is suitable for treating dogs, cats, birds, and other pets. It is of prime importance to know how to dose it and to understand what it contains - if the CBD oil is made with all-natural ingredients and how much THC it contains.
Types of CBD Products for Dogs
If you decide to treat your dog with CBD, there are different types of CBD products to choose from. One of the most commonly used is the CBD oil for pets and it comes in the form of CBD oil tinctures. There is a certain amount of drops you need to give to your dog depending on its size and the condition you’re treating.
Still, you have the possibility to add another CBD product that may be easier to administer it. For example, you can give special CBD treats to your dog as a regular snack between meals. Most CBD brands add flavors that would make these treats delicious for your dog. Another option is to get CBD capsules for dogs, even though this type of product can be challenging for consumption. Usually, cats and dogs don’t like taking pills, so you would have to mask them in food. Even so, some dogs may sense the capsule and refuse to eat it.
Lastly, if your pet has a skin condition or infection you can get CBD cream for dogs that should only be applied to the sensitive area. Whichever product you choose you can rest assured that CBD can be beneficial for your dog and it’s worth trying it and implementing it in your dog’s therapy.
Best CBD Oil for Dogs Reviewed
Due to the high demand for CBD oil, there are plenty of CBD brands selling their products which makes the process of choosing the best CBD oil for dogs quite difficult. For that reason, we have done our review and chosen the top 5 CBD brands selling CBD oil for pets.
Try The CBD
Key Features
- CBD oil safe for dogs and cats
- Made with hemp seed oil
- Tested by a third-party lab
- Whole Plant Hemp CBD Oil
- THC-Free
If you notice anxious or nervous behavior with your dog, the CBD oil for dogs
by Try The CBD is the perfect solution. It is made of hemp seed oil extracted from organic hemp that is grown in Colorado. This product contains no THC, so you can rest assured that your dog will not get any negative effects by the pet CBD oil. Try The CBD is a trusted brand that cares about quality and transparency. All products available in their store are tested by a third-party lab and every lab result is published on their official website.
The number of positive reviews by satisfied consumers speaks volumes of the quality of their products. Moreover, anyone can afford to buy these natural supplements and the CBD oil for dogs would last for up to two months with around 300 drops in a 15ml bottle. The CBD oil for pets is easy to digest which makes it the safest product for your dog.
HealthworxCBD
Key Features
- 600mg of CBD in 15ml bottle
- 100% organic whole-plant hemp extract and MCT oil
- Pesticides-free, heavy-metal-free
- Zero detectable levels of THC
- Tested by a third-party lab
Next on our list of the best CBD oil for dogs
is the Colorado-based brand HealthworxCBD with their PetworxCBD oil for pets. This product contains 600mg of CBD per 15ml of oil, or 10mg per serving, and is a completely safe product for dogs. HealthworxCBD adds no THC in the pet CBD oil and uses only natural ingredients combined with CBD isolate. Every CBD product sold by this brand is carefully tested by a third-party lab for safety and purity. Any potential customer can check the lab results by visiting their website.
HealthworxCBD is this high on our list due to the affordable prices as well. Not every product that is of high-quality has to be expensive.
Medterra
Key Features
- Flavored CBD Oil - beef and chicken
- Infused with MCT Oil
- Organic ingredients
- 0% THC
The CBD oil for pets by Medterra is made with two different flavors - beef and chicken. This aroma will attract your dog and won’t cause you any trouble with administering CBD oil. There is also unflavored CBD oil as well as CBD Joint Support Chews. Medterra uses organic ingredients to make their products infused with MCT oil. Due to the fact that their pet CBD oil has broad-spectrum extract, it contains no THC, so it’s completely safe for your dog. All products by Medterra are tested by a third-party lab.
Charlotte’s Web
Key Features
- Chicken-flavored CBD Oil
- Full-spectrum CBD oil
- Made from organic hemp from Colorado
- Third-party lab tested
Unlike the first three CBD brands, Charlotte’s Web sells CBD oil for dogs that contain full-spectrum CBD. They also have chicken-flavored CBD oil and unflavored, as well as other CBD products for pets such as chews and cream. It’s available in two different sizes - 100ml and 30ml sized bottles. The hemp they use is organic and grown in Colorado, and all Charlotte’s Web CBD products are tested by a third-party lab for safety.
HolistaPet
Key Features
- Pet CBD Products only
- Made from organic hemp from Colorado
- Natural organic ingredients
- Three strengths - 150mg, 300mg, and 600mg of CBD per bottle
HolistaPet specializes in making CBD products for pets only. The CBD oil for dogs at their store is available in three different strengths - 150mg, 300mg, and 600mg of CBD per bottle. Other than oil, they sell capsules and dog treats for different purposes. HolistaPet uses full-spectrum CBD and their CBD oil for dogs contains no additives or preservatives. It’s non-psychoactive, which means it contains no THC. They also have their products tested by an independent lab to verify safety and purity. All lab results are available on their website.
How to Recognize a High-Quality CBD Oil for Dogs
After reading the list of the best Pet CBD oil you may wonder what were the factors influencing the selection. If you would like to do your own research and find the high-quality CBD oil here is what you need to know.
Is CBD Oil for Safe for Dogs
- What is the hemp source? - The quality of a CBD product is mainly determined by the hemp source, or to be more precise you need to make sure that the brand uses only organic non-GMO hemp to extract the CBD.
- Are the products tested? - Every reputable brand tests all the products through a third-party lab to verify its content and to assure the consumers that they are safe to use. Moreover, it’s of prime importance to have the lab results available for the customers.
- What kind of additional ingredients are there? - To make CBD oil, brands use additional ingredients to ensure a better CBD experience. If artificial or harmful ingredients are added, the quality of the CBD oil is decreased, so you need to make sure to buy products that contain only natural additives.
- How was the CBD extracted? - There are different methods of extraction, some of which involve adding harmful solvents. The safest extraction method is the CO2 extraction method, hence only brands that use this method can be trusted.
CBD oil for dogs similar to any other CBD product is safe both for humans and for pets. Primarily, this CBD oil contains only traces of THC which means that it doesn’t cause any psychoactive effects to dogs. Additionally, there is no risk of overdosing because even if you give a higher dose of CBD oil to your dog it won’t be lethal for them.
However, there are some possible side effects that you need to consider
. For instance, taking a higher dose of CBD oil can cause drowsiness or dry mouth. Other than that, your canine can also experience diarrhea which is usually a result of bad indigestion. There shouldn’t be any severe side effects, but to be on the safe side you can consult with a veterinarian and confirm whether it’s a good idea to give CBD oil to your dog.
How Does CBD Oil for Dogs Work
One of the main reasons why people give CBD oil to their pets is to help them with anxiety, stress, or fear. Often, dogs can get scared or anxious when you take them traveling with you by car, or by plane. If you notice that your dog refuses to eat, looks melancholic, sleeps too much, this may be a sign of stress or chronic pain. Pet CBD oil can be the solution to these problems.
CBD oil for dogs works in a very similar way as it does for people. Both dogs and people have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) which is responsible for maintaining the balance in the internal processes and keeping homeostasis. When the body is attacked by viruses, inflammation, stress, or pain, this system reacts and works on memory, sleep, mood, appetite, reproduction, and fertility. In these cases, CBD connects with the ECS and improves its work. Therefore, CBD oil helps dogs to relieve pain, stress and improves their sleep and diet.
Best Ways to Administer CBD Oil to Dogs
Generally speaking, consuming CBD oil is easy. Each brand specifies the suggested dosage on the product label and you need to follow it and take drops of oil sublingually. Yet with dogs is not that simple. Anyone who owns a dog would agree that it can be challenging to give them a certain medication or supplement when it’s not food. One approach is to drop them a few drops in their mouth while they are calm or asleep. Alternatively, you can trick them by giving them a treat and use that time when they are happy eating.
As we already mentioned, there are other types of CBD products for pets such as treats, capsules, and creams which may be simple to administer. Your dog would most likely enjoy the treat the most. The capsules are recommended to be mixed with food, and creams are to be applied on the skin. It’s worth mentioning that out of all the CBD products for dogs, CBD oil is the most effective as it gets absorbed quickly as opposed to any edibles or creams.
Recommended Dosage of CBD Oil for Dogs
Another important aspect of treating your dog with pet CBD oil is to be able to determine the right dosage. First of all, there is no standard dose of CBD oil for dogs and there are three main factors to have in mind when determining it.
Bottom Line
- Size of the dog. As there are different dog breeds, there are different sizes of dogs. Naturally, CBD oil will not have the same effect on a small dog as it has on a large dog. Hence, the suggested dosage of 2 to 3 drops would be ideal for a dog that weighs up to 20 pounds, whereas for a larger dog it’s 3 to 4 drops of CBD oil.
- Type of Product. Edibles usually contain a smaller amount of CBD than CBD oil tinctures, so it shouldn’t be a problem if you give your dog a few more treats.
- Treatment. Consider the condition that your dog suffers from. If it’s stress or anxiety that you’re treating your dog should get a lower dosage than if they suffer from chronic pain.
Finally, when choosing the CBD oil for your dog
make sure to have them checked by a veterinarian and get more information on their condition. Remember that dogs aren’t able to talk so they wouldn’t say what’s bothering them and where does it hurt. Closely monitor their behavior and condition to understand how they react to the treatment. Always start with a low dosage and see if it suits them. If you notice improvement, it’s a good idea to implement the pet CBD oil in their everyday treatment.