Have you noticed that your muscle mass has been going down, or your bones have been weaker? Have you begun to gain more fat, even though you are exercising regularly? If you have noticed these things in your body, testosterone boosters are the right thing for you.
As you age, your testosterone levels decrease. Luckily, there are many testosterone boosters available on the market to help your body get back to your normal. However, as with any product, it can be hard to know which testosterone booster is ideal for you.
That is why we are here for you. In this article, we will be exploring the best testosterone boosters and giving you everything you need to know before you purchase any product.
You will learn the benefits, negative effects, and ingredients of these products to ensure you pick the right one.
1. Best for Men Over 40: Prime Male
2. Best for Men Over 30: Testogen
3. Strongest Ingredients - Testo-Max
4. Best for Lean Muscles TestoFuel
5. Best for Men Over 50 TestRx
Why Use a Testosterone Booster?
Testosterone decreases production as you age. Once you hit the 30-year mark, testosterone is not as present in your body as it was in your 20s. From there, it continues to decrease.
Low testosterone levels
will cause a decrease in muscle mass, decrease in bone strength, and an increase in fat on your body.
Low testosterone can also cause a decrease in desire, so it affects not only your physical appearance but also your sex life. Doctors have also reported there to be a link in low testosterone levels and cardiovascular diseases.
However, you can help your body by taking testosterone boosters. You will soon see your desire to come back, and the fat begins to melt away. Your muscle mass will slowly return back to normal, and your body will overall be stronger.
Top 5 Best Testosterone Boosters of 2020
With testosterone, a known health factor in men now, there are hundreds of products on the market to help bring testosterone back to normal levels. However, it can be hard to know which one is right for you.
That is why we are here for you. We have researched these products from their ingredients to the customer reviews. We have looked through medical research to better understand the products to ensure that we are recommending the best testosterone booster to you.
To solidify whether the products are right for you, we have looked at actual customer reviews to ensure that you will see results based on your needs.
Take a look below at our top 5 recommended testosterone boosters to begin your journey bringing your body back to its younger testosterone levels.
1. Prime Male: Best for Males Over 40
Prime Male is ideal for those in their 40s who have seen a decrease in their testosterone levels with age and can be used for those over the age of 50. It is 100% all-natural and is compiled of clinically proven products to increase your testosterone levels.
Prime Male is not retailed for the benefit of muscle strength, but as with any testosterone product, you can see benefits of taking Prime Male while you are increasing your muscle mass.
By using Prime Male, you will see an increase in your libido, energy levels, and see weight loss that is caused by a loss of testosterone.
Ingredients:
Prime Male is made of 100% natural and clinically proven products to increase your energy and libido, which you usually see falling with age and the lack of testosterone production.
They are all compiled into the pill to ensure you are getting only the recommended amount of each ingredient.
How Does It Work?
- D-Aspartic Calcium Chelate: It helps increase the production of testosterone.
- BioPerene: It helps increase the rate of absorption in the body.
- Boron: As discussed before, boron has been known to increase testosterone. It is also used to increase bone growth and promote healthy bones.
- Ginseng: It increases testosterone levels and mental clarity.
- Luteolin: It blocks the amount of estrogen production in your body; the hormone linked to females. It increases the ratio of testosterone to estrogen, so you have more energy and less body fat.
- Magnesium: Magnesium raises the amount of free testosterone in your body for it to absorb.
- Mucuna Pruriens Extract: It increases your libido and performance in the bedroom.
- Nettle Root: decrease estrogen levels and increase testosterone levels in the body. It is stronger than nettle leaf extract.
- Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 promotes the production of testosterone in your body.
- Vitamin D3: It increases testosterone production.
- Vitamin K2: Vitamin K2 aids in the increase of testosterone production.
- Zinc- Zinc is known to promote your libido and your performance in the bedroom.
Prime Man is marketed towards those in their late 30’s and older to promote testosterone production, as the prime time of testosterone production is in your 20’s.
Using all-natural products and clinically proven ingredients, it can be trusted that you are only putting trusted ingredients into your body and avoiding any negative effects.
Energy Increase
With the increase of testosterone in your body, you will see higher amounts of energy in your everyday life.
Increase in Libido
With its estrogen blockers, Prime Male allows a higher ratio of testosterone in your body. It will increase your sex drive and help your performance during intercourse.
Less Fatigue
You will see that with the increase of testosterone in your body, you will be able to work out longer and not become tired quickly.
Loss of Body Fat
Body fat is often stored when there is a lack of testosterone production in the body. With the increase of testosterone, you will see that your body is beginning to store less fat, and muscle mass is more easily gained.
Stamina Increase
With the use of Prime Male, you will see that you will be able to work out longer and harder than you have been able to in years, promoting even more body fat loss and increasing the strength in your muscles.
How to Use?
To use Prime Man, you only need to take one pill every morning, no matter how you are using it. Never exceed the recommended dosage, as it is formulated to give you the recommended amount of each ingredient in each dose.
Pros:
Cons:
- All-natural ingredients
- Suitable for those in their late 30’s and higher
- Clinically proven
- Only have to take 1 pill
- It improves energy, libido, and fatigue.
Where to Buy It and What Deals You Can Get?
- Only available online
- Not backed by nutritionists
You can only purchase Prime Male on their official website.
Currently, you can buy a one-month supply for $70, a 2-month supply for $138, or a 4-month supply for $207, which makes one box free.
You are only eligible for free shipping if you purchase more than one box of Prime Male.
2. Testogen: Best for Men Over 30
Testogen is a 100% safe and natural product that promotes the amount of testosterone that is released in the body.
It has been highly trusted since 2014 when the first product was launched. Since 2014, it has gained a number 1 slot for the best-recommended testosterone booster.
All products are made with an experienced team of health experts and nutritionists, so you can trust that the product is highly researched and can be trusted for your use.
Testogen only uses natural products, and does not contain any harmful or illegal substances, and is also steroid-free.
By using Testogen, you will see a gain in your libido (which helps you in the bedroom), focus, mental awareness, and can help in muscle mass if you are working out regularly.
Testogen is suitable for those who are 18 and older and is trusted among bodybuilders to refrain from the use of steroids to increase their muscle mass.
Ingredients:
Testogen is compiled of 100% natural and safe ingredients to promote the increase of testosterone in the body without the harmful effects of putting testosterone in your body.
Look at the full ingredients list here, or continue reading our detailed report:
How Does It Work?
- Bioperine: It is derived naturally from black pepper and increases the absorbability of products in your body.
- Boron: Boron is used for bone growth and to promote healthy bones. Boron is also known to increase testosterone by up to 50% and absorbs the free testosterone in the body.
- Zinc: Zinc is a known effective testosterone booster.
- Vitamin B6: It aids in energy levels that have been tied to low testosterone levels.
- Vitamin K1: It is another natural and effective testosterone booster.
- Fenugreek Extract: Fenugreek Extract is known for promoting strength in the body and promoting muscle mass while also aiding in the promotion of body fat loss.
- Ginseng Extract: It is a mental stimulant that promotes physical and mental well-being.
- Nettle Leaf Extract: It promotes healthy libido and muscle strength.
- Vitamin D3: It has been known that men that lack vitamin D3 suffer from low testosterone. Vitamin D3 promotes testosterone production.
- Magnesium: Magnesium is a known stimulant for testosterone production.
- D-Aspartic Acid: It promotes testosterone production.
Testogen uses all-natural ingredients that promote the production of testosterone while not giving your body testosterone directly in order to avoid the negative effects.
Increase Libido
Libido is something that struggles in those that have low testosterone. With Testogen, you will experience higher passion and endurance in the bedroom.
Strength and Stamina
With added production of testosterone, your muscles will be able to sustain longer and will increase in their strength.
Reduce in Fatigue and Irritability
Testosterone is a hormone that also regulates mood and energy. With the increase in production, you will not be as tired easily and not as irritable.
Focus and concentration.
With the increase in testosterone and the use of the other natural ingredients in Testogen, you will see an increase in focus and mental clarity.
Increase in Energy
With Testogen, you will have more mental stimulants, and those with low testosterone often suffer from low energy. With the increase in testosterone, you will see an increase in energy and the ability to work out longer.
How to Use?
To use Testogen, you take four of the formulated pills every day before breakfast.
If you are using it while working out to increase muscle mass, it is recommended to use the product for 2 months and take a 1.5-week break between before beginning the pill again. Do not take more than the recommended dose.
Pros:
Cons:
- Scientifically researched
- 100% natural
- FDA approved
- Users see great results
- Improves energy, libido, and muscle strength
- Trusted by bodybuilders
- Only available online
- You have to take 4 pills every day to see results
Where to Buy It and What Deals You Can Get?
You can currently purchase Testogen on their Official Website.
You can buy a 30-day supply for $70, a 2 months supply for $210, or a 3 months supply with 2 months for free for $180. Testogen offers free shipping on every order and worldwide.
3. Testo-Max: Strongest Testosterone Booster
Testo-Max
is a natural steroid alternative used for adults who work out and want to see results in muscle mass gain while they workout. It is made of natural ingredients that are safely sourced and completely legal in the United States.
Although it is mainly geared towards those who are keen to see an increase in muscle mass, Testo-Max can also help in mood and energy levels.
Ingredients:
Testo-Max uses natural ingredients to ensure that you are not receiving the negative effects that you can see with the use of steroids.
How Does It Work?
- Vitamin D3: It aids in testosterone production
- Vitamin K1: It increases the effects of vitamin D3 in supporting testosterone production
- Vitamin B6: It is the building blocks of testosterone. Aids in the promotion of testosterone production.
- Magnesium: It increases muscle function, so increases your muscle mass without the use of steroids.
- Zinc: It promotes libido and performance in the bedroom.
- D-Aspartic Acid: It increases the rate of testosterone production.
- Nettle Leaf Extract: It blocks estrogen receptors and increases the ratio of testosterone in the body.
- Ginseng Powder: It increases testosterone levels and promotes mental clarity.
- Fenugreek Extract: It promotes strength in the body and the loss of body fat.
- Boron: Boron has been known to increase bone growth, promote bone health, and increase the production of testosterone in the body.
- Bioperene: It increases the absorption rate in the body, meaning you will obtain the free testosterone in your body that is being produced by other ingredients.
Testo-Max is ultimately geared towards adults who want to see an increase in muscle mass without the use of steroids. However, with the increase of testosterone in the body, you will see other benefits of taking Testo Max as well.
Increased Muscle Mass
With the excess of free testosterone in your body, your muscles will begin to grow stronger and larger.
Better Mood and Less Agitation
With steroids, it has been known that users will often become more aggressive. However, Testo Max does not use any steroids and focuses on the promotion of testosterone production. With an increase of testosterone, you will be less irritable and overall in a better mood,
Higher Libido
Along with estrogen blockers, the increase in testosterone in the body will promote your desire and performance in the bedroom.
Stamina Increase
With Testo Max, you will begin to see that you can work out for longer periods of time.
How to Use It?
In the morning before breakfast, take 4 pills of Testo-Max. Do not take more than the recommended dose.
For those using Testo Max while working out, use the product for 2 months, and take 1.5 weeks break between the 2-month intervals.
Pros:
All-natural ingredients
Used in place of steroids
Promotes bone health and muscle strength
Increases stamina, energy levels, and libido
Cons:
Take four pills every day
Only available online
Where to Buy It and What Deals You Can Get?
You can only purchase Testo-Max online through their Official Retailer
. You can buy one 30-day supply for $60, or you can buy in bulk 3 bottles for $120, making one bottle free.
4. TestoFuel: Best for Lean Muscles
TestoFuel is a great testosterone booster if you are looking to build up your muscles. It is formulated with natural ingredients to promote testosterone production.
It is also made to build muscle mass, accelerate muscle strength, improve your mood, and improve your self-esteem.
Ingredients:
TestoFuel is formulated with natural ingredients to promote testosterone production and the increase in muscle mass and strength without the use of steroids.
- D-Aspartic Acid: It promotes muscle growth and testosterone production.
- Vitamin D: It is a known ingredient to promote the production of testosterone.
- Oyster Extract- Oyster Extract is an ingredient that is a source of zinc. It promotes a healthy libido and testosterone production.
- Ginseng: It is known to improve mood and concentration.
- Fenugreek: As mentioned, fenugreek has been known to promote strength in the muscles and the loss of body fat.
- Magnesium: It promotes the health of the body, including strength in muscles and bones.
- Vitamin B6: It is the building blocks for the hormone testosterone. It promotes the production of testosterone and strength in muscles.
- Vitamin K2: It is known to help Vitamin D3 in testosterone production. Also is a key ingredient to promote muscle gain and body fat loss.
- Zinc: It improves mood, promotes libido and testosterone production.
How Does It Work?
TestoFuel is geared for those who are using testosterone boosters to build their muscle mass and strength. It also does not use any steroids and is legal. With testosterone booster, you will see an increase in your muscle mass and your body fat will be reduced.
Increase in Stamina
You will be able to workout longer and harder, promoting muscle mass and strength more than just simply working out without the use of TestoFuel.
Improves Mood
You will notice that you will not be as irritated from working out constantly, which uses your testosterone.
Promotes Libido
With a decrease in testosterone, many people will experience less desire and a lack of performance in the bedroom. With the use of TestoFuel, you will not have to fear not feeling desire, and you will see your performance in the bedroom be even better.
How to Use It?
TestoFuel is used in the place of steroids to promote a healthier way to increase your muscle mass and strength.
To take this product, take 4 pills in the morning every day before breakfast. They do not specify to take a 1.5-week break between a 2-month interval. Do not take more than the recommended dose.
Pros:
Cons:
- 100% natural ingredients
- Scientifically researched to ensure the benefits of the ingredients
- Great results among users
- Used in place of steroids
- Increases stamina, libido, and body fat loss
Where to Buy It and What Deals You Can Get?
- Only available online
- You have to take 4 capsules a day
You can currently only purchase TestoFuel through their online website.
You can buy one box for $65, two boxes for $130, 4 boxes for $195, making one free with an inclusion of two free eBooks, or 6 boxes for $260, making 2 boxes free with an inclusion of two free eBooks.
There is free United States and United Kingdom shipping on all orders, and free worldwide shipping with the bundle of 6 boxes.
5. TestRx: Best for Men Over 50 & Libido
Amongst all of our recommendations for the best testosterone booster, TestRx
has the best customer service available. It is formulated with natural ingredients that are approved by the United States for the production of testosterone without the use of steroids.
It is formulated for those who seek to increase their muscle mass without the harmful effects of steroids, while also improving your mood and libido.
Ingredients:
TestRx is formulated with natural ingredients for adults who do not want to use steroids but still benefit from increased muscle strength and muscle mass.
ZMA (zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6): All of these ingredients combined together create a superfood complex for your muscles and testosterone production.
- Zinc: Zinc is also known to increase your libido.
- Magnesium: As discussed before, Magnesium strengthens your and muscle tissues and bones.
- Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is the building block for testosterone and increases the production of it in the body.
- Fenugreek Seed Extract: It is known to promote muscle strength and improve the loss of body fat.
- Vitamin D3: It is used in the production of testosterone, as well as the absorption of it in the body.
- Vitamin K2: It stabilizes testosterone levels, making the ratio of testosterone and estrogen balanced for the male body.
- D-Aspartic Acid: It promotes muscle growth and testosterone production.
How Does It Work?
TestRx is an all-natural testosterone booster that increases testosterone reproduction in the body to see muscle growth and muscle strength increase without steroids. Of course, muscle improvement is not the only thing you will see with the use of TestRx.
Increased Libido
With the use of ingredients such as zinc, the libido will be increased. You will see more desire and better performance in the bedroom.
Less Fatigue and More Stamina
You will see with the use of TestRx that you will not be as tired after workouts, and you will be able to exercise for even longer. It will increase your progress in muscle strength and growth even further.
Better Mood and Less Irritation
With a lack of testosterone, many people notice that they are not as happy as they once were, and they are more irritable than before. By increasing testosterone, your mood will be more stabilized.
How to Use It?
For best results, take one capsule of TestRx in the morning and one at night. It will promote better sleep, which aids in muscle growth and allows your body to recover and not undo the progress you did at the gym.
Never take more than the recommended dosage; they have formulated the ingredients, so you only receive the recommended amount of each in every dose.
Pros:
Cons:
- Only take two pills
- Muscle growth and strength
- 100% natural ingredients
- Used in the place of steroids
- Trusted by hundreds of customers
Where to Buy It and What Deals You Can Get?
- Only available online
- Free shipping on only certain orders
You can currently only purchase TestRx from their official website
.
On their website, you can buy a one-month supply for $60, a 2-month supply for $120, a 3-month supply for $180, a 4-month supply for $240, a 5-month supply for $300, and a 6-month supply for $350. There is free global shipping when you purchase a 3-month supply or more.
Ingredients in Natural Testosterone Boosters
Natural testosterone boosters are ideal because products that give the body testosterone directly have negative effects on the body. Steroids also cause harm to the body.
Natural ingredients in testosterone boosters increase the production of testosterone, such as D-aspartic acid.
They also aid in the absorption of testosterone in the body, using the pre-existing free testosterone molecules that are already present in your body but are not being used.
Natural ingredients such as magnesium not only promote the production of testosterone in the body but also strengthen your muscles and bones.
Other natural ingredients help increase the ratio of testosterone and estrogen in your body. With age, your body begins to absorb more of the estrogen than it did in your younger years.
It is important to restore the ratio of testosterone in your body to ensure you will see the body fat loss and muscle gain that you desire.
How to Tell if You Have Low Testosterone?
You know your body more than anyone else does. It is easy to tell if you have low testosterone if you have noticed the following:
More Fatigue
The decrease in the absorption of testosterone in the body is linked to being more easily fatigued. If you have noticed that workouts have been harder to complete, or even yard work is harder to do, you might have low testosterone.
Low Sex-Drive
If you have noticed that it is harder to be aroused, and you do not find sex as appealing as you did before, this is a sign of your testosterone levels dropping.
If you have also noticed that you cannot keep an erection as long, this is another sign of your testosterone dropping. By using a testosterone booster, you can see an increase in your sex drive and return back to the bedroom with the same passion as you had before.
Loss of Muscle Mass
With a lack of testosterone, your body will not be able to maintain your muscle mass or strength. By adding a testosterone booster, your muscles will more easily gain that strength back.
Increased Body Fat and Weight
Testosterone levels dropping can cause your body to store more fat. Also, with a lack of testosterone, there will be an increased estrogen ratio, which causes more body fat in areas such as the stomach and thighs.
Irritability and Mood Changes
Testosterone not only affects your physical state but also your mental state. Low testosterone can lead you to feel more irritable and not be as happy as you once were.
With a testosterone booster, you might see that your mood be lifted and be less irritable, along with a self-confidence boost with your body.
How Do Testosterone Boosters Work?
As seen in the recommended testosterone boosters, they work by promoting the production of testosterone.
They also enhance the absorption of free testosterone in your body, as testosterone is still being produced in your body.
A natural blend of ingredients in testosterone boosters also helps block estrogen receptors, increasing the ratio of testosterone and estrogen.
The ingredients will also combat the effects of low testosterone, such as body fat gain, low libido, and low mood, and increased irritability.
Benefits of Testosterone Boosters
As discussed, testosterone boosters will increase your overall physical and mental health. It will fight body fat gain, which has been known to cause cardiovascular issues.
Testosterone boosters will also increase your sex drive by increasing the ratio of testosterone in your body and increasing your libido, which has been shown to decrease with weight gain and lack of testosterone.
They will increase your stamina, making it easier to workout longer and do chores that you have noticed tire you out more quickly than they have before.
The increase in stamina will also go along with the increase in muscle mass and strength, which tends to go down with age and the decrease of testosterone production in the body.
Side Effects of Testosterone Boosters
Testosterone boosters are overall safe, but they do have some negative side effects, as well.
Acne
Remember when you were a teenager and had acne? That was due to the hormone testosterone, increasing production in your body. However, if you are not acne-prone, you will likely only see some skin irritation, if any at all.
Worsened Sleep
Some testosterone boosters actually have ingredients to help in more restful sleep. However, increased testosterone levels have been known to worsen your sleep. If you suffer from a sleeping condition, you might see it worsen with the use of testosterone boosters.
Increased Production of Red Blood Cells
Although the production of red blood cells is not bad, it can lead to blood clots. If you have experienced blood clots in the past, it is important to consult a doctor before using testosterone boosters.
Research
Many testosterone boosters are made with scientific research backing them. In the modern-day, we do not have to worry about taking testosterone boosters in fear of them not being safe for consumption.
Natural testosterone boosters only rely on proven natural ingredients to increase the production of testosterone and reduce the effects of low testosterone in the body.
Research has shown that as the body ages, the testosterone production decreases. Although natural, the effects can be harmful to your health. These harmful effects, such as body fat gain, can cause heart issues if not addressed.
Through research, we know which testosterone boosters are safe to use. It is important to use this research as you choose which testosterone booster is fit for you.
Recommended Dosage
As with any product, it is important not to exceed the recommended dose. On every bottle of testosterone booster, there is a dose for that specific product.
This is not only to promote healthy habits but also to ensure that you are not receiving more than the recommended amount of the natural ingredients used in the product.
Conclusion: Do We Recommend Testosterone Boosters?
If you are an adult male in your low 30's or older, and you desire to have your passion and old body back, we recommend using a testosterone booster like Testogen
.
Testosterone boosters are safe and natural, so there is nothing to fear. However, as with any product, if you have any underlying health issues, you should consult your doctor before using a testosterone booster to ensure it is safe for you.