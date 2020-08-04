Dick Goddard, Cleveland's Best Weatherman Ever, Has Passed Away at 89

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Sweet Dick.

According to Fox 8 News, legendary Cleveland weatherman Dick Goddard passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 89.Goddard had fallen ill in Florida in May was said to not have long left.Goddard was a local meteorologist for more than 50 years. He retired in 2016 from Fox 8 after a distinguished career.To locals, he is known as much for his love of animals as for his meteorology. He was an enduring advocate for our furry friends and lobbied hard for what became known as "Goddard's Law," a provision that increased penalties for people convicted of animal mistreatment.Here's to blue skies, Dick.***