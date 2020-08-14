Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, August 14, 2020

Big Mamma's Burritos to Open New Shop in Gordon Square

Posted By on Fri, Aug 14, 2020 at 9:53 AM

Big Mamma's Burritos, a favorite of the Ohio University and Ohio State University student bodies, opened a Cleveland outpost in December in partnership with Whistle & Keg (818 Prospect Ave.). That bar currently is closed for renovations owing to damage sustained during the protests.

Today we learn that Big Mamma's will open a standalone shop in Gordon Square, in the former home of Daily Press (6604 Detroit Ave.). President Jerry DePizzo says the plan is to open the doors in a couple months.



"We love the location, we love the kinetic energy down there," says DePizzo. "Being down in Columbus, it actually reminds me a lot of our Short North District with the art and the culture that exist there. I think we're a great fit for the neighborhood and I think the neighborhood is a great fit for us."

Founded in 2005, the small chain offers a roster of Mexi-Cali options on a variety of bases — burrito, bowl, salad, chips — as well as build-your-own burritos.

Tags: , ,

