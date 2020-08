Two Dozen "Old Post Boxes" Just Appeared on Cleveland Craigslist, and Then Disappeared

click to enlarge Craigslist Cleveland

In what is surely a coincidence, "two dozen or so" old post office collection boxes have suddenly appeared at a company that "does waste disposal" in Cleveland's western suburbs.A Craigslist post late Tuesday night offered up the boxes for free to anyone interested in using them for arts and crafts. The poster said that the company "came upon" the boxes, so it's unclear if these were disposed of recently or some time ago. The poster has not yet responded to an email seeking clarification, but during the hour or so in which Scene was asking questions this morning, the post has been removed The timing aligns with recent efforts to remove USPS infrastructure and restrict USPS personnel nationwide. Under the leadership of Trump megadonor Louis Dejoy, who was appointed Postmaster General in June, the USPS has come under fire for removing large numbers of collection boxes across the country.Much higher percentages of voters are expected to vote by mail in the 2020 election, due to Covid-19, and the removal of the boxes — along with other strategies to delay the mail — have been interpreted as deliberate voter suppression measures. CNN reported Sunday that the USPS announced it would stop removing collection boxes until after the election, following a series of complaints. In Cleveland, a large sorting machine was seen dismantled and disposed of outside the downtown USPS office, but there have been no published reports of collection box removals. Dejoy issued a statement Tuesday, however, saying that the USPS would stop dismantling sorting machines and restricting overtime until after the election as well.An Ohio USPS spokesperson has not yet responded to Scene's request for comment regarding the collection boxes. We'll update when we hear.***