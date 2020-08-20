Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

Channeling the Jim Crow Era, WTAM Calls Kamala Harris the First "Colored" Vice Presidential Candidate

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 9:04 AM

click image GAGE SKIDORE/FLICKRCC
  • Gage Skidore/FlickrCC

Kamala Harris made history this week by becoming the first Black woman to be included on a presidential ticket and the first Black person to be a vice presidential candidate.

If you were listening to the broadcast of last night's Indians game on WTAM, the same night Harris delivered her speech at the virtual DNC, you heard the occasion described differently.




"The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on news radio WTAM 1100 Cleveland," a news teaser said.

"Colored" is widely regarded as an offensive term used to describe Black people.

Those who heard the moment live were immediately taken aback by the language.


"What in the actual Jim Crow fuck is this?" was but one of the common, correct responses as the clip made its rounds on Twitter.

Even with WTAM's longstanding conservative bent and MAGA worship, the word choice was beyond the pale and abhorrent.

WTAM Program Director/Promotions Director Ray Davis has not responded to a request for comment sent by Scene yesterday evening. We'll update this post if and when he or someone else from the station does.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 17 River, the Chagrin Falls Restaurant in Former Jekyll's Property, to Open Wednesday, August 19 Read More

  2. Two Dozen "Old Post Boxes" Just Appeared on Cleveland Craigslist, and Then Disappeared Read More

  3. Three Suspects Accused of Spray Painting Swastikas and Anti-Semitic Graffiti in University Heights Read More

  4. Junked Sorting Machine Behind USPS Cleveland Office Part of National Plan to Slow Down Mail Read More

  5. Among Ohio Lawmakers, Anti-Vaccine Views Run Deep Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation