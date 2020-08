Channeling the Jim Crow Era, WTAM Calls Kamala Harris the First "Colored" Vice Presidential Candidate

click image Gage Skidore/FlickrCC

I thought I must have heard it wrong during the @Indians broadcast. Cleveland radio station @wtam1100 referred to Kamala Harris in a news promo as "colored." https://t.co/kjLPDVIeia — Colin McMahon (@colinjmcmahon) August 20, 2020

Kamala Harris made history this week by becoming the first Black woman to be included on a presidential ticket and the first Black person to be a vice presidential candidate.If you were listening to the broadcast of last night's Indians game on WTAM, the same night Harris delivered her speech at the virtual DNC, you heard the occasion described differently."The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on news radio WTAM 1100 Cleveland," a news teaser said."Colored" is widely regarded as an offensive term used to describe Black people.Those who heard the moment live were immediately taken aback by the language. "What in the actual Jim Crow fuck is this?" was but one of the common, correct responses as the clip made its rounds on Twitter.Even with WTAM's longstanding conservative bent and MAGA worship, the word choice was beyond the pale and abhorrent.WTAM Program Director/Promotions Director Ray Davis has not responded to a request for comment sent by Scene yesterday evening. We'll update this post if and when he or someone else from the station does.