Friday, August 21, 2020

Cleveland Is the 5th-Fastest Shrinking Large City in U.S., According to Study

ERIK DROST FLICKR CC
  • Erik Drost Flickr CC

Despite pockets of positivity, the city of Cleveland is still staring down a laundry list of serious problems including and leading to a continued drop in population.

According to a new report from small business resource AdvisorSmith, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking large city in the United States, with its population dropping from 390,871 in 2014 to 381,009 in 2019.



That's an average drop of 0.5% per year, compared with average growth of 0.8% for large cities in the U.S.

The other top five shrinking cities were St. Louis, Baltimore, Anchorage and Toledo.

AdvisorSmith made its rankings using population data from the US Census Bureau. You can read more here.

Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s, with 915,000 people. It has dropped in every subsequent census.

This year is another census year, and Cleveland has emphasized how it important it is that as many residents as possible are counted.

More information about the census is available at my2020census.gov.

