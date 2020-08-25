Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Bites

E. Fourth Street's New Citizen Pie Roman Cafe Offers Heaven by the Slice

Posted By on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
At first glance, the rectangular slices of pizza that are displayed like colorful bunting within a prominent display area look like standard-issue Sicilian or “Grandma” style pie. But all it takes is one bite of the light, airy and crispy-crackly creations to recognize that Roman-style – aka pizza al taglio – is no conventional construction.

A complex and unique dough preparation process is combined with special baking equipment to create this singular style of pizza that originated in Rome but has spread like so much melted mozzarella across the globe. And the only place in Ohio to bite into a slice of the real McCoy is at Citizen Pie Roman Café (2057 E. 4th St., 216-394-0155) downtown.



The process begins with super-hydrated dough that is cold-fermented for 48 to 96 hours, producing a low-gluten crust. The pizza is baked in long rectangular pans in special dual-temperature ovens that treat the tops and bottoms of the pie differently, resulting in a thin, crispy bottom and gossamer, honeycomb-like interior.

“It’s light as a cloud and you can eat a ton of it,” says chef Vytauras Sasnauskas, who also operates the wood-fired Neapolitan-style Citizen Pie pizzerias.

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Walk into Roman Café and you’ll see a dozen different types of pie, all of them composed with various combinations of base and toppings, prebaked and ready for the final step. That step – a quick blast in a hot oven – can take place in the shop, at the office or back home. And because the entire process is designed around that procedure, the results are predictable and outstanding. Either in, out or at home, the pizza needs just one to two minutes in a 500-degree oven to achieve perfection.

Despite the lighter-than-air base, these slices are sturdy enough, thanks to a thin but rigid bottom, to support considerable toppings. Unlike the typically austerely-topped Neapolitan pizzas, Roman slices often are piled high.

A Veggie slice ($4.50) features a zucchini base, mozzarella, tomato, ricotta and pesto. A post-bake sprinkle and splash of fresh greens and lemon vinaigrette wake it up. The Spicy Salami ($4.50) is layered with paper-thin slices of eggplant, mozzarella, spicy salami and touch of blue cheese sauce. Others have potato, bacon egg, cheese and truffle, or mushroom, ham, cheese and burrata.

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
While the grab-and-go process is well suited to the current dining environment, the process requires steady foot traffic to survive. The pre-baked pizzas are only permitted to be on display for a couple hours before they are binned. And if you experience a twinge of sticker shock, know that Sasnauskas uses only the best ingredients, including large amounts extra-virgin olive oil that goes into each batch of dough.

The shop, formerly Erie Island Coffee, also serves as a satellite outpost for Bigmouth Donuts and Six Shooter Coffee.



click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Willoughby Brewing Company Closed Again, Probably For Good Read More

  2. Trump Names Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan Official White House Pet Read More

  3. Former Cleveland Mayoral Candidate Wants to Kill Political Illiteracy With New Site Read More

  4. Cleveland Is the 5th-Fastest Shrinking Large City in U.S., According to Study Read More

  5. Meet Cleveland's Trash Fisherman Who's Cleaning Up the Cuyahoga River One Piece of Plastic at a Time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation