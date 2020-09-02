Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

C-Notes

Here's the Full 1995 Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, 25 Years Ago Today

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 10:16 AM

Remember concerts?

Yeah, us too. But today we're remembering one specific one — the 1995 all-star jam at old Cleveland Municipal Stadium that welcomed the official opening of the Rock Hall.



Sit back on this rainy Wednesday and enjoy almost three hours of sweet, sweet live music from Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, John Mellencamp, The Allman Brothers Band, Sheryl Crow, James Brown, Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone with Parliament Funkadelic, John Fogerty and more.

