Fire Food to Host Sticky Bun Pop-Up This Sunday at Rising Star Coffee in Cleveland Heights

There is a lot to be sad about in the wake of Fire Food and Drink’s closing, but right near the top is the loss of those heavenly sticky buns. Brunch at Doug Katz’ Shaker Square restaurant was the highlight of the week for many diners, and the highlight of that meal was often those warm, airy, fragrant and, yes, sticky, sticky buns.This Sunday, September 6th, Fire Food & Drink will hold a sticky bun pop-up at its Cleveland Heights kitchen, which is also home to Rising Star Coffee (1975 Lee Rd.). The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or whenever those buns are fully depleted, which is likely to be long before that hour.Guests will line up in a socially-distant manner and proceed through Rising Star in one direction. Cash and credit will be accepted.Paired with a hot cup of coffee from Rising Star, that bun is bound to be the highlight of one's day.