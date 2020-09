Mahall's, Visible Voice Books and Literary Cleveland Team Up For Virtual Event About the Future of Live Music

click to enlarge

Mahall's, Visible Voice Books and Literary Cleveland have teamed up to present a virtual event with three nationally renowned science-fiction novelists, Annalee Newitz (Lambda award winner, contributing opinion editor for the, founder of io9), Sarah Pinsker (two-time Nebula award winner, singer-songwriter), and Mike Chen ().At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, they'll host a conversation and Q&A on the future of live events.“What have we lost, perhaps permanently, by avoiding live events during this pandemic?” reads a press release about the event. “How will people come together physically in the wake of universal pandemic trauma? What have we learned during this hiatus from live events that we want to hold onto? Are there any aspects of the live music experience that we should use this opportunity to drop or improve?”Each writer boasts impressive credentials. Chen has contributed to major geek culture websites such asand, covered the NHL for mainstream media outlets and ghostwritten corporate articles inand. Newitz writes science fiction and nonfiction and is the author of the bookand the novelsand. Newitz also works as a contributing opinion writer for theand has a monthly column in. Pinsker is an American science fiction and fantasy author. A nine-time finalist for the Nebula Award, Pinsker has also won the Philip K. Dick Award and the Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Award.Donate what you can and RSVP here