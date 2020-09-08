Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Arts District

Mahall's, Visible Voice Books and Literary Cleveland Team Up For Virtual Event About the Future of Live Music

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 1:25 PM

Mahall's, Visible Voice Books and Literary Cleveland have teamed up to present a virtual event with three nationally renowned science-fiction novelists, Annalee Newitz (Lambda award winner, contributing opinion editor for the New York Times, founder of io9), Sarah Pinsker (two-time Nebula award winner, singer-songwriter), and Mike Chen (Kirkus Reviews, Library Journal).

At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, they'll host a conversation and Q&A on the future of live events.



“What have we lost, perhaps permanently, by avoiding live events during this pandemic?” reads a press release about the event. “How will people come together physically in the wake of universal pandemic trauma? What have we learned during this hiatus from live events that we want to hold onto? Are there any aspects of the live music experience that we should use this opportunity to drop or improve?”

Each writer boasts impressive credentials. Chen has contributed to major geek culture websites such as The Mary Sue and The Portalist, covered the NHL for mainstream media outlets and ghostwritten corporate articles in Forbes, Buzzed and Entrepreneur. Newitz writes science fiction and nonfiction and is the author of the book Four Lost Cities: A Secret History of the Urban Age and the novels The Future of Another Timeline and Autonomous. Newitz also works as a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and has a monthly column in New Scientist. Pinsker is an American science fiction and fantasy author. A nine-time finalist for the Nebula Award, Pinsker has also won the Philip K. Dick Award and the Theodore Sturgeon Memorial Award.

Donate what you can and RSVP here.

