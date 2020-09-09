Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

Clevelanders Call on City Council to Hold Hearings About Operation Legend

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
The day before Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz was shot and killed while working undercover on the city's west side, he was sworn in to the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force in the Northern Ohio district. That task force will now be working with 25 reassigned Federal agents as part of the so-called Operation Legend, President Trump's plan to "fight violent crime" in certain urban areas by teaming up feds and local law enforcement.

More than 250 Clevelanders and a collection of political and social justice organizations are now calling on City Council to hold three full hearings on Operation Legend, and the legislation council is scheduled to vote on today authorizing an $8 million grant for the city's participation in it.



In a petition sent to Council President Kevin Kelley and all members of council Wednesday, signatories decried — not for the first time — the "emergency" designation which allowed the grant application bill to pass from the safety committee to the full council without an opportunity for public debate. (The idea of "public debate" is a farce anyway, as council doesn't allow public comment at its meetings, but comments are technically permitted at committee hearings. The Zoom format has precluded public participation.) Council's Safety Committee approved the grant application, which would reimburse the city for the salaries of 30 new local police officers, last week. 

Though Council's vote later today appears to be only a formality — U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman told ideastream last week that new local officers had already been selected and that Operation Legend was a "long-term commitment that's going to last several years at least" — the petition nevertheless asks council to seriously discuss public safety, given the national "tidal wave" of  recognition around racism and policing.

"Of all our national institutions," the petition reads, "the most violent and disproportionate impact on Black and brown people comes from policing. We reject the mindset that we will be safer if we expand and empower the very institution that is responsible for so much violence and anguish in our neighborhoods."

That rejection accords with the anguished chants at dozens of protests that erupted in Cleveland all summer. The protests were organized in response to the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and cases of police violence in Cleveland.

In other cities, these cries from the citizenry have precipitated or accelerated changes in city funding that redirect dollars from police departments to mental health experts and other critical needs. The early results from such shifts are encouraging, if you're the sort of person who thinks fewer innocent people dying is a public good. In Denver, for example, a recently launched program sends a mental health professional and a paramedic to some 911 calls. Over 350 calls this summer, the "Support Team Assistance Response" (STAR) Van has never once called for police backup. The program was in the works before George Floyd demonstrations in Denver, but its implementation is the sort of thing that communities are calling for.

Without these changes, police will continue to kill innocent people, especially people of color. This past weekend, police in Salt Lake City repeatedly shot an unarmed 13-year-old boy with autism who was having an episode in his home. (Tanisha Anderson would still be alive today if a mental health professional and a paramedic responded to her family's call for help in 2014.) 

In Cleveland, the recent response from local leadership has been to increase police resources: more officers, more money for weapons and ammunition, more Federal agents. In a national interview in June, Mayor Frank Jackson flatly refused to reduce the police budget and redirect funds to public health expenses. And that's consistent with local elected leaders' M.O. in recent years: to listen intently to what the public demands, and then do the opposite.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
 

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. By All Appearances, Bakersfield in Ohio City is Permanently Closed Read More

  2. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  3. Monday Was Third Wettest Day in Cleveland's History Read More

  4. A Remembrance for Thursday's Lounge in Akron Read More

  5. Cleveland's Rescheduled July 4th Celebrations on September 19th Are Now Off Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation