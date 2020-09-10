Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

New Black-led Org Calls for Dismantling RTA Police, Ending Police Presence at CMSD

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge LOGO DESIGN BY @BEATSBYDRAKE
  • Logo Design by @beatsbydrake


A new Black-led organization in Cleveland has begun a campaign calling for the dismantling of the RTA police department and an end to police presence at Cleveland public schools.



Material from the #AbolishtheOverlap campaign circulated Sunday on social media. It noted the abundance of police jurisdictions in Cleveland and the atmosphere of "hyperpolicing" that ensues.

"In order to establish police accountability, reduce unnecessary jurisdiction overlap and better allocate tax dollars toward programs that ensure the safety of all riders, a simplification of the police bureaucracy is a necessary first step," read the statement calling for an end to the transit police.

click to enlarge blackspringclerta.jpg

The campaign has been endorsed by Clevelanders for Public Transit, the grassroots coalition of RTA riders, which has long advocated for civilian fare enforcement in response to the Groves decision of 2018. Both the RTA and CMSD plans include specific demands, but they are rooted in a philosophy of abolition.

"Our children attend school to learn and to become their best, most realized versions of themselves," the CMSD statement reads. "However for our Black students in [CMSD], attending school means daily exposure to the very real fear, threat and promise of state-sanctioned violence." 

Black Spring CLE founder Jasmine Golphin told Scene Thursday that the organization is in the process of forming an advisory board made up of CMSD parents, teachers and students to improve and implement the CMSD #AbolishtheOverlap campaign. The statements guaranteed that Black Spring CLE would be in the streets to publicize and agitate for their demands, but Golphin stressed that dismantling the RTA police and getting rid of officers at schools should be understood as baby steps in a larger abolition agenda.

Golphin said she started Black Spring CLE "in the middle of a panic attack" on June 3, shortly after the George Floyd protests in Cleveland. 

"I knew that there were  a lot of organizations who were already doing this work and who were exhausted from doing this work even before the protests," she said. "My intent is to focus on next steps. We're working on campaigns to defund or dismantle the police, but when you do that work, people always want to know: What happens after the police are gone? Well, the Black community is surviving on patchwork solutions already. When black kids go missing, we make our own flyers because we know we're not getting an Amber alert. We want to work on community alternatives now." 

Golphin said that in addition to #AbolishtheOverlap, Black Spring CLE has held three pop-events that provided hot meals at various locations across Cleveland, including an event Thursday in Central. In the future, she said, she'd like the organization to function as a "hub" to provide resources and volunteers for small-scale community solutions.

But the #AbolishtheOverlap campaign gets to the core of the organization's mission: "to spread awareness of the tenets of police defunding and abolition through accessible education and community action." Golphin said that close to 75 people have contributed in one way or another over the summer in developing their current plans.

For now, Black Spring CLE has received no official response from RTA or CMSD.

"I'm not expecting one," Golphin said. "We know how the game is played. We'd love for them to join us in this work, but they need to know that the work is getting done regardless."

Golphin is 34 with a background in film production and visual arts. She said she is a low-income individual and a regular RTA rider. She was asked about Cleveland City Council's comments this week as they authorized funding for Operation Legend in Cleveland, the national program that will pair Federal agents with local law enforcement to "surgically" combat violent crime. Multiple councilpeople suggested that city residents wanted more police officers, not less.

"What people want is to feel safe," Golphin said. "There's no arguing with that. But the way that safety has been defined is all about cops. They think more cops means more safety. It's very easy to conflate wanting to be safe with how you want to be safe. And by saying that we don't want cops — we want community solutions — that somehow makes us radicals." 


***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. EATBUTT, IPULOUT and FUCOVID Are Just a Few of the Many Rejected Ohio Vanity Plates in 2020 Read More

  2. A Remembrance for Thursday's Lounge in Akron Read More

  3. By All Appearances, Bakersfield in Ohio City is Permanently Closed Read More

  4. A Cleveland Artist Made Trump's Face Using More Than 2,000 Dildos Read More

  5. Hako in Lakewood Will Have Sushi Lovers Fondly Remembering Sapporo on East 6th, With Good Reason Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation