Monday, September 21, 2020

James Caan's Assistant is From Cleveland, and They Both Like the Browns' Chances

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 1:50 PM

James Caan and Billy Dee Williams in Brian's Song (1971).
Hollywood star James Caan made local waves late last week when he announced on social media that his assistant was from Cleveland and had been treating the Browns' Thursday night win over the Bengals like a Super Bowl victory.
This is normal, Mr. Caan, yes. 

Caan, The Godfather's Sonny Corleone, then hopped on 92.3 The Fan alongside his assistant, Mike Kijanski, to discuss the Browns, their professional relationship, and other assorted topics served up by Bull & Fox.



Caan stressed that Cleveland was not a joke city so much as a joke word. He said comics always told him that words with K sounds are inherently funnier. He also thought the Browns would make the playoffs. Kijanski, a Cleveland native and hip-hop artist, just plans to keep hanging a jersey in his L.A. living room for good luck.

Kudos to the show's producers for a fun segment. It's a cute little Monday diversion if you weren't listening live. Listen to the full interview here.
  

