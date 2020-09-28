Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 28, 2020

Bites

Former Ushabu in Tremont to Reopen as Bar Oni on October 1

Posted By on Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge MATTHEW SPINNER
  • Matthew Spinner
On August 25, chef-owner Matthew Spinner closed Ushabu, his fine-dining Japanese bistro in Tremont. On October 1, he and chef Dave Kocab will open Bar Oni (2173 Professor Ave., 216-713-1741), an izakaya – aka Japanese sports pub – in the same space.

“We had a real challenge to take a beautiful fine-dining Japanese space and turn it into a beautiful Japanese bar,” explains Spinner, who says that the finishing touches are just now being applied.



The overarching objective was to transition the property from an exclusive fine-dining establishment with long dinners and lofty check averages to a fun, casual and affordable pub experience that showcases a different side of Japanese culture, adds Spinner.

“This is part of the culture that you may not have seen before,” he says. “It’s fun and drunken and loud and bawdy and it’s a blast and we’re watching baseball with our friends. That’s not strictly an American thing; that is absolutely a Japanese tradition as well.”

Guests will see the same footprint, with high-backed booths on one side and the bar on the other, but the room has been painted black with pops of bright orange. The galvanized aluminum bartop has been replaced with warm maple wood, as have the tabletops. Behind the bar hang three new screens for sports. A new draft system will deliver beer, cider and cocktails on tap.

The kitchen has been remodeled to accommodate this new concept and food menu. Front and center is the imported yakitori grill that will turn out skewers of grilled and glazed chicken thigh, breast, tenderloin, wing, liver, heart and meatballs. Those classic yakitori items will be joined by grilled or tempura-fried vegetables like eggplant, shishito peppers, oyster mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. Slightly more expensive specialty skewers range from tuna-stuffed peppers and jumbo shrimp to pork collar and top-quality Wagyu.

Those items will be joined by one daily feature like fried pork katsu or tempura fish.

“We’ll be open from Wednesday to Sunday and each day will have an assigned plate,” says Spinner. “One of the things we became well known for at Ushabu was a complete lack of consistency – not in terms of quality and service, I hope – but with respect to certain dishes. One of the things that we’re striving to change that Ushabu regulars will notice is we’re shooting for straight up-and-down consistency.”

Spinner makes a point of saying that the closure of Ushabu was not a verdict on its chances of survival, but more of a way to keep moving in a way that excites him.

“I would be lying if I said that a few tears weren’t shed on the last day of Ushabu; we poured everything that we had into that,” he says. “But I think the resounding emotion that Dave and myself and everybody else involved share is excitement for the future. I’d rather be on the front end of things and forever changing than kind of waiting to see if it works. What we are shooting for, and what means something to us, is to give a sense of continuity and normalcy and fun at an approachable price point that people can latch onto while continuing to celebrate Japanese food.”

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Police Solve the Mystery of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s Missing Testicles Read More

  2. What Trump and Biden Should Debate at the Cleveland Clinic: Why the Hospital’s Private Police Mostly Arrest Black People Read More

  3. Councilman Matt Zone to Resign, Will Become VP at Western Reserve Land Conservancy Read More

  4. Cleveland's Fifth District Cops, Who Patrol Predominantly Black Neighborhoods, Draw Their Guns Twice as Often as Citywide Average Read More

  5. Ohio Ranked One of the Top 10 States in America to Visit This Fall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...