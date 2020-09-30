Brandon Chrostowski to Extend Edwins' Reach with New Fine-Dining Venture in Former Home of Fire at Shaker Square

click to enlarge Photo by Douglas Trattner

EDWINS President and Founder Brandon Chrostowski says that Cleveland diners “want to get out, are trying to get out, and they want a high-end experience. This is what we’ll be providing.”To that end, he will open a new fine dining venture in the longtime home of Fire at Shaker Square. When Edwins Too (13220 Shaker Sq.) opens this November, it will be a high-end, fine-dining, prix-fixe establishment operated, as always, by graduates of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, where formerly incarcerated adults acquire culinary and hospitality skills.For a six-month engagement (to begin with), the restaurant will offer three-, five- and seven-course prix fixe menus built around haute cuisine. Beverage pairings will be available as well. The kitchen will host a monthly chef-in-residence, who will work with the Edwins team to craft menus."There will be some big names," he promises.But this move is almost more about the “why” than the “what,” stresses Chrostowski.“It’s going to be great for Cleveland, this fine-dining restaurant with a prix fixe menu; the city deserves that,” he says. “But our students deserve that even more. I’ve got 50 students lined up and in a month or two we’re only going to have half the capacity when it’s too cold for the patio. I’ve got to make sure that I’m creating enough space to facilitate these classes. There are more people than before that want to sign up for these classes.”Edwins Too will be open Fridays through Sunday, with two dinner seatings per night on Friday and Saturday, plus Saturday and Sunday brunch and Sunday dinner service. Opportunities for weekday private dining also exist.“We realize, all across the country, and especially right here in Cleveland, our friends and families are faced with adversity,” Chrostowski says. “In these less than ideal times, however, we’re here, and we are doubling down on the EDWINS mission. This is our solution and our greater calling right now.”