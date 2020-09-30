Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Bites

Brandon Chrostowski to Extend Edwins' Reach with New Fine-Dining Venture in Former Home of Fire at Shaker Square

Posted By on Wed, Sep 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Photo by Douglas Trattner
EDWINS President and Founder Brandon Chrostowski says that Cleveland diners “want to get out, are trying to get out, and they want a high-end experience. This is what we’ll be providing.”

To that end, he will open a new fine dining venture in the longtime home of Fire at Shaker Square. When Edwins Too (13220 Shaker Sq.) opens this November, it will be a high-end, fine-dining, prix-fixe establishment operated, as always, by graduates of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, where formerly incarcerated adults acquire culinary and hospitality skills.



For a six-month engagement (to begin with), the restaurant will offer three-, five- and seven-course prix fixe menus built around haute cuisine. Beverage pairings will be available as well. The kitchen will host a monthly chef-in-residence, who will work with the Edwins team to craft menus.

"There will be some big names," he promises.

But this move is almost more about the “why” than the “what,” stresses Chrostowski.

“It’s going to be great for Cleveland, this fine-dining restaurant with a prix fixe menu; the city deserves that,” he says. “But our students deserve that even more. I’ve got 50 students lined up and in a month or two we’re only going to have half the capacity when it’s too cold for the patio. I’ve got to make sure that I’m creating enough space to facilitate these classes. There are more people than before that want to sign up for these classes.”

Edwins Too will be open Fridays through Sunday, with two dinner seatings per night on Friday and Saturday, plus Saturday and Sunday brunch and Sunday dinner service. Opportunities for weekday private dining also exist.

“We realize, all across the country, and especially right here in Cleveland, our friends and families are faced with adversity,” Chrostowski says. “In these less than ideal times, however, we’re here, and we are doubling down on the EDWINS mission. This is our solution and our greater calling right now.”

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of EDWINS, Brandon Chrostowski

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Police Solve the Mystery of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman’s Missing Testicles Read More

  2. Shaker Police Investigating After Officer Caught on Camera Flicking Off Protestors at Presidential Debate in Cleveland Read More

  3. 90% of Traffic Citations Issued by University Circle Police Since 2015 Went to Black People Read More

  4. In Cleveland, Antidote to Worst President and Worst Presidential Debate in History Was Pre-Event Protest Read More

  5. City Expanded Restricted Zone Around Debate to Include Wade Lagoon, Where Protest is Planned Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...