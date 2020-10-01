Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Bites

Heinen's Downtown to Reopen on Wednesday, October 7

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge HEINEN'S
  • Heinen's
The long wait is over; Heinen's has announced that its flagship store in the heart of downtown will reopen on Wednesday, October 7. At present, the grocery store in the former Cleveland Trust Building will operate with some limitations.

"We know there is a need for a grocery store in the area and are pleased to take this first step toward operating as normal," Tom and Jeff Heinen said in a statement. "But due to a variety of factors, we have made the difficult decision to not reopen the Rotunda space at this time."



On offer, for now, will be fresh produce, groceries, packaged prepared foods, sushi, seafood, meat, wine and beer.

Hours for now are listed at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Tags: ,

