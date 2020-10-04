Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Sunday, October 4, 2020

Beachland to Host Virtual Memorial for Local Arts Patron Nick Amster

Posted By on Sun, Oct 4, 2020 at 10:35 AM

JOHN PETKOVIC
  • John Petkovic
Nick Amster, a local patron of the arts who died earlier this year, gave generously to the local music scene. You can read about his many contributions here in this piece by long-time friend John Petkovic.

In 2012, he purchased a stake in the Beachland Ballroom and, as co-owner, recently paid for a new roof for the club.



A virtual memorial for Amster takes place at 5 p.m. today. Email Cindy Barber at cindy@beachlandballroom.com to receive the Zoom invite.

The Beachland's last official event before the shutdown was Amster’s annual celebration of the late local blues great Robert Lockwood Jr. Amster, who would have been 72 on Sept. 30, underwrote releases like the Grammy-winning reissue of Harry Smith's Anthology of American Folk Music and contributed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's American Music Masters Series from the beginning.

“For the Beachland, his investment since becoming a partner in 2012, has meant survival, most recently he insisted on replacing the entire roof, which gives this 70-year-old building the possibility of continued life,” reads a press release about the memorial. “We know there are others out there that Nick helped or connected with in some way, and we want to invite you to come share in our Zoom. There will be scheduled performances, personal tributes, video clips and at the end an open forum.”

There will be contributions coming from Ed Sanders of the Fugs, former Rock Hall director Terry Stewart, Robert Kidney of the Numbers Band, long-time friend Ron Jarvis and many more, plus performances by members of Amster's long time band project the Godniks and members of the Robert Lockwood All Stars.

Sarah Buck, Nick's wife, and best friend for 41 years, will record the entire virtual event and is looking forward to “sharing the memories and reflections of her beloved husband.”

