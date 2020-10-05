Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, October 5, 2020

Early In-Person Voting Starts Tomorrow at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 10:21 AM

Early in-person voting begins tomorrow at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (2925 Euclid Avenue).

For those who'd prefer to avoid potential lines on Election Day Nov. 3 but who still feel more confident (or comfortable) voting in person than voting by mail, early in-person voting could be the best option.



Weekday voting will take place from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. until the week before the election, during which hours will be extended. Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday's limited afternoon sessions will be 1 p.m -  5 p.m.

Make a plan to vote today. Sample ballots can be found on the Board of Elections' website.

