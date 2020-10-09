Kent State Gun Girl is Spending the Fall Annoying Florida College Students and Breaking Covid Policies

GUN GIRL ON USF CAMPUS pic.twitter.com/bHSPDQxNKw— shiv like the knife (@shivorsomething) October 7, 2020
A USF student told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, that Bennett was also filming “a montage of college students wishing Trump a speedy recovery.”
Kaitlin Marie Bennett, American gun rights activist known as ‘Gun Girl,’ appears to be interviewing students at the MLK Plaza. A large crowd of students is starting to form. pic.twitter.com/SvSGnRuH05— The Oracle (@USFOracle) October 7, 2020
But besides bad faith interviews designed to make students look like "liberal whackos," Bennett is also known for her viral graduation photo showing her carrying an AR-10 assault rifle at Kent State University, contributing to far-right conspiracy site InfoWars, and also organizing the now infamous TPUSA “diaper incident,” where members wore diapers to protest safe spaces on college campuses.
You could not make this better if you tried pic.twitter.com/sTyUBAmq7z— James Ray (@MakeItRayn_) January 12, 2020
