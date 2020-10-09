Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

Kent State Gun Girl is Spending the Fall Annoying Florida College Students and Breaking Covid Policies

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 6:47 AM

click to enlarge @SHIVORSOMETHING
  • @shivorsomething

And now, a dispatch from our sister paper in Tampa Bay...

Kaitlin Marie Bennett, also known as the “Kent State Gun Girl,” was met by protesters at the University of South Florida Wednesday afternoon.

In a video first posted to Twitter by @shivorsomething, Bennett made a surprise visit to the Tampa campus today, and was seen presumably filming for her conservative website Liberty Hangout.




Later that afternoon, tweets from the student newspaper The Oracle showed large crowds of protesters gathered around Bennett at MLK plaza, while she wore a pink “Baby Lives Matter” T-shirt and interviewed students about abortion. Other clips from the publication show students shouting “Black Lives Matter,” “I Can’t Breathe” and “This is where your tuition goes,” as USF police officers keep crowds back.

Videos shared to social also show Tampa Police Department's bicycle squad separating student protesters from Bennett.

At one point, students could be heard chanting "Shit your pants," in reference to a rumor that Bennett once pooped herself at a frat party.

A USF student told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, that Bennett was also filming “a montage of college students wishing Trump a speedy recovery.”

Adam Freeman, Director of Media Relations for USF, told CL that the school was informed yesterday that she may be visiting campus Wednesday.

“The campus is an open public forum,” said Freeman. “USF values the right to free speech, but what’s important to us here is that those who visit our campus follow requirements for COVID-19 and maintain social distancing.” Freeman says the school informed Bennett of the COVID-19 rules before she arrived.

In multiple videos posted to social media, Bennett appears to be incorrectly wearing a mask that says "Worn by force not by fear."

Last month, Bennett caused a significant uproar after she visited University of Central Florida and reportedly violated the school’s social distancing policies by not wearing a mask. The visit resulted in a protest from progressive groups, as well.

Bennett later claimed on Twitter that “left-wing terrorists” attacked her then called on Trump to “#DefundUCF & any other university that lets domestic terrorists shut down free speech.”

The school later clarified that Bennett was welcome to express her opinions on campus, but that she also needs to comply with UCF’s COVID-19 policy.

“The group on campus today was lawfully expressing their free expression rights but not complying with UCF’s COVID-19 policy, which requires everyone on campus to wear a face covering,” the university tweeted.

While Bennett's visit to USF on Wednesday attracted large crowds, the event wrapped up with little incident. USF Police confirmed that Bennett and her team of bodyguards left campus at around 4 p.m.

For the past few years Bennett has focused primarily on attempting to bait students at public universities into saying something provocative for her self-described “Libertarian media outlet,” and then, of course, selectively editing the clips. Unsurprisingly, she’s been able to make a career out of this, even when it goes terribly wrong.

But besides bad faith interviews designed to make students look like "liberal whackos," Bennett is also known for her viral graduation photo showing her carrying an AR-10 assault rifle at Kent State University, contributing to far-right conspiracy site InfoWars, and also organizing the now infamous TPUSA “diaper incident,” where members wore diapers to protest safe spaces on college campuses.

Bennett’s website Liberty Hangout has also been criticized for anti-Semitic Twitter posts, as well as full-blown Holocaust denial.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Kent State Gun Girl, Sorry Floriday

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Congrats to the Zero Cleveland Hotels Recognized by the Condé Nast Traveler Reader Awards for Best Hotels in the Midwest Read More

  2. Mason's Creamery in Ohio City Announces Date for Annual Winter Transition to Ramen Shop Read More

  3. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen Has Never Smoked Pot, But She'll Still Defend Your Right To Do It In Her Long-Shot Bid for President Read More

  4. Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change Read More

  5. Militia Members Arrested by FBI After Allegedly Planning to Kidnap Michigan's Governor Convened in Ohio to Hatch Plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation