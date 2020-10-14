Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Bites

LockKeepers Has Reopened and Marble Room Will Do the Same in November

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY TRG REALTY
  • Courtesy TRG Realty
After many months of being sidelined by Covid, Marble Room (623 Euclid Ave., 216-523-7000) has announced that it will reopen, putting an end to continual speculation about its future. The lavish downtown restaurant, known for its dramatic setting, prime steaks and superb raw bar creations, will open Sunday, November 22.

“I am beyond thrilled to get back to seeing the people we’ve missed over the past seven months,” says owner Malisse Sinito.



For its comeback, Marble Room will serve its very first brunch to coincide with a Cleveland Browns home game, which will be aired on the bar televisions. In place of the typical buffet-style brunch, Marble Room will offer an a la carte menu with items like slow-roasted prime rib, seafood, sushi and other selections. Brunch will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday.

Dinner service will commence the following day, November 23. Going forward, Marble Room will be open for dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, with live music on Fridays and Saturdays after 8 p.m. For now, at least, lunch service will remain sidelined.

Marble Room’s sister establishment, LockKeepers (8001 Rockside Rd., 216-524-9404), already has reopened for lunch and dinner service. Management took advantage of the down time to renovate the interior. Guests will see a freshly revitalized bar, dining room and private dining areas.
click to enlarge COURTESY LOCKKEEPERS
  • Courtesy LockKeepers

