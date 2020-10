Stop Parking Your Cars on Sidewalks Downtown You Lazy Doofuses

From twitter dot com, used with permish.

Lazy Doofus Parade on E. 6th

The scourge of Lazy Doofuses parking their cars across downtown Cleveland's pedestrian infrastructure, in flagrant disregard of both law and decency, continues apace.A video making the rounds on social media this morning shows a row of cars parked on E. 6th Street outside Cleveland Public Auditorium. The spectacular display of illegality is made all the more brazen because it's in direct view of City Hall, whose denizens have demonstrated time and time again that they couldn't care less.There are indeed fewer pedestrians downtown due to the pandemic, and there is construction in the vicinity which no doubt makes street parking less convenient. But so what! That doesn't give anyone license to park wherever they damn well please, (and that includes construction workers and City Hall's own).Police have confirmed to Scene in the past that vehicles parked on sidewalks in this fashion should be ticketed, and that's presumably still the case. But laws are always selectively enforced. And the city, by its inaction on the issue, has communicated to these monstrous parkers that it approves of their misbehavior, indeed that all downtown sidewalks are parking spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis.***