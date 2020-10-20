The Cuyahoga County Recorder's Office Is Dealing With a Bed Bug Infestation, If You're Wondering Why Things Are Taking Longer Than Normal There

The County's Environmental Health & Safety Manager is working with the Director of Real Estate Services and building management to exterminate the bugs found on the fourth floor. We know you have been patient; please bear with us as we continue to work on this.Those who work in the industry already seemed to know this.
Here's what we've done so far:
* General Pest, Inc. and Orkin technicians have been here at least a dozen times. They have: placed "monitoring stations" (traps) and used heat treatments up to 130f for 3 hours on surfaces in the affected areas. That is beyond the standard heat treatment.
* General Pest used chemicals on all affected areas from ceiling to carpet.
* Specially trained dogs have been in the building four separate times, most recently on October 12th. Despite these efforts, we've had two sightings in the same area on the fourth floor, room 4-100. Therefore, we are going to provide a more aggressive treatment tonight, Friday, 10/16 and again next Friday, 10/23.
The building will be monitored and inspected in between these scheduled treatments. Thank you for your continued patience - we are working to get this done.
Someone sent a box of bedbugs to the recorder about 3 weeks ago. They were closed, fumigated, reopened and closed again when the second generation hatched.Madigan, for what it's worth, denied that anyone mailed bed bugs to the office. Then again, the spokesperson wasn't aware of the infestation when contacted last week by Scene.
So only a day or so of in person filings in last 3 weeks. Doubt if many mailed filings happened
