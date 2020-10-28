Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Scene & Heard

A Rare Blue Moon Will Take Over the Skies This Halloween — The First in Nearly 80 Years

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO: MIKE PETRUCCI
  • PHOTO: MIKE PETRUCCI

On this fateful Halloween night (Saturday, Oct. 31), the stars will align to present us with a fittingly spooky full moon — and a "blue moon" at that.

Cleveland's weather forecast for the big day appears to boast partly clear skies, ideal conditions for admiring (or howling at, dancing beneath, etc.) the unique lunar phase. But don't expect a blue hue when you gaze up at the sky; the "blue moon" phrasing is more of a distinction, and less of a comment on the actual color. However, you can appreciate the rarity of the phenomenon.



"For more than half a century, whenever two full Moons appear in a single month (which happens on average every 2 1/2 to 3 years), the second full Moon is christened a 'Blue Moon,' " according to Farmer's Almanac.

"When you look at the full Moon on Halloween night, it won’t appear blue in color but you’ll be looking at something pretty uncommon. A full Moon on Halloween occurs roughly once every 19 years."

Because of assorted Leap Years and the moon's orbit, this 19-year cycle has been off a day since 1944 — the last time there was a full moon on Halloween. After that, the full moon shifted to Nov. 1...until this year.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the next time we'll see a 100%-illuminated full moon on Halloween is in 2039 — then 2058, 2077 and 2096 — returning to the normal 19-year cycle.

For more info about the Halloween Rare Blue Moon, visit Farmer's Almanac, or watch this insightful video about the moon, in general, provided by the Cincinnati Observatory below.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Right-Wing Fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Have Now Been Indicted in Cuyahoga County for Robocall Scheme Read More

  2. RTA Rides Will Be Free on Election Day Read More

  3. WKYC's Tiffany Tarpley Heading to Toledo to Become Morning Show Anchor Read More

  4. Jake Kelly’s Latest Comic, “Shadows Will Fall," Digs Into Cleveland's Past With the Stories of Fred ‘Ahmed’ Evans and Marlene Steele Read More

  5. Progressive Caucus Wants to Recycle Yard Signs for Next Year's Municipal Elections Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...