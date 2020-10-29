Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Bites

Yonder, a Breakfast and Lunch Spot in Asiatown, Opens Monday

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge YONDER
  • Yonder
This Monday, November 2nd, Yonder (3859 Superior Ave.) will open its doors. The restaurant is described by manager D.J. Tifp as a breakfast and lunch place with counter service and some dine-in seating.

There is no website or posted menu as of now, but diners can expect a concise list of breakfast items like french toast, pancakes and breakfast sandwiches. Lunch ushers in some salads and sandwiches.



"We want to keep it simple for the opening and then we'll add things as needed," says Tifp.

The building, a standalone two-story brick structure, recently has been home to La Bodega and Angie's Soul Café, but might best be remembered as the home of the Town Fryer.

Yonder's owners are Lawrence Harris and Srey Ny, the same people who operate Boiler 65 in Gordon Square and S. Euclid. Soon, they will open a third Boiler 65 in a former Applebee's in Bedford (411 Northfield Rd.).

Also in the works is Fiyah, a contemporary Korean barbecue restaurant presently taking shape in Asiatown.

