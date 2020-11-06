Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, November 6, 2020

New LaToya Kent Single Speaks to Our 'Connective Energy'

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 8:59 AM

ODIN BLAK
  • Odin Blak
Austin-based (iN)Sect Records has deep ties to Northeast Ohio. The label has issued several releases by local bands, including a single for This Moment in Black History, a beat tape for aLive (Muamin Collective) and a cassette from Muamin Collective.

Now, the label has just announced that it’ll release Nothing, a solo effort from LaToya Kent, a member of the local ensemble Mourning [A] BLKstar.



Just today, (iN)Sect issued a music video for the hypnotic single “Gestures,” a sparse R&B track that showcases Kent’s soulful voice.

Odin Blak, the art director for the record, directed the video.

"’Gestures’ is an ode to connective energy,” says Kent. “[It’s about] the ability to find the right frequency in another and the connective spark it incites.”

The video features Jeffrey Dix, Kent’s long-time friend of more than 20 years, with whom Kent says she has “always shared electricity with.”

Nothing, a collaboration with local musician and writer RA Washington, will be released on Nov. 20.

