New LaToya Kent Single Speaks to Our 'Connective Energy'

Odin Blak

Austin-based (iN)Sect Records has deep ties to Northeast Ohio. The label has issued several releases by local bands, including a single for This Moment in Black History, a beat tape for aLive (Muamin Collective) and a cassette from Muamin Collective.Now, the label has just announced that it’ll release, a solo effort from LaToya Kent, a member of the local ensemble Mourning [A] BLKstar.Just today, (iN)Sect issued a music video for the hypnotic single “Gestures,” a sparse R&B track that showcases Kent’s soulful voice.Odin Blak, the art director for the record, directed the video."’Gestures’ is an ode to connective energy,” says Kent. “[It’s about] the ability to find the right frequency in another and the connective spark it incites.”The video features Jeffrey Dix, Kent’s long-time friend of more than 20 years, with whom Kent says she has “always shared electricity with.”, a collaboration with local musician and writer RA Washington, will be released on Nov. 20.