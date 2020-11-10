Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

How Did Your Precinct in Cuyahoga County Vote in the Presidential Election? This Map Will Tell You

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM

If you're curious or simply nosy about how your individual precinct and others voted in the 2020 presidential election, this handy map from ace data/map/library man Will Skora has you covered.

Have fun exploring and learning about your neighbors.

