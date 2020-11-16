Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Hospital Execs Buy Full Page Plain Dealer Ad Cautioning Against "Covid Fatigue"

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge Full-page ad in PD from local hospital execs ,(11/15/20). - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • Full-page ad in PD from local hospital execs ,(11/15/20).

The heads of six local hospital systems purchased a full page ad that appeared in Sunday's home-delivered Plain Dealer to send a message to Northeast Ohioans stressing the importance of safe practices in light of the Covid-19 surge and cautioning against "Covid fatigue."

"We in healthcare have seen the faces of Covid-19 firsthand," the letter read. "Our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and a host of other healthcare providers are on the front lines each day. They care for the sick and dying. They comfort family members who cannot physically be with their loved ones."



The letter was signed by Metrohealth's Akram Boutros, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's Janice Murphy, Summa Health's Cliff Deveny, the VA's Jill Dietrich, University Hospitals' Cliff Megerian and Cleveland Clinic's Tom Mihaljevic, all of whom are the top executives at the systems they oversee.

Their message noted the "staggering" rise in cases across the country and state, reiterated basic safe practices that all Ohioans can take to prevent the spread of the virus, and echoed Gov. Mike DeWine's message "not to get complacent." It also mentioned that until an approved vaccine becomes available, individual safe practices are the "strongest tactics" in the battle against the deadly disease. 

"As we approach the end of 2020, we are encouraging everyone to help decrease the risk for spreading infection, be it coronavirus or flu," the letter read. "We must make sacrifices today — by limiting indoor gatherings — in the hope of better tomorrows."

The message is an urgent one as Ohio continues to see record-breaking case numbers and colder weather limits outdoor activities. 

After an explosion in numbers Friday, in which Ohio eclipsed 8,000 daily cases for the first time, both Saturday and Sunday saw new case totals in the 7,700-7,900 range. State hospital capacity continues to decline as increasing numbers of infected patients require serious care.

Last week, DeWine said in a statewide address that if cases continue to rise, he'd be forced into taking more serious action, including shutting down bars, restaurants and fitness centers.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cavs Lay Off 5% of Business Staff Same Week Owner Dan Gilbert's Rocket Companies Posts $3 Billion Quarterly Profit Read More

  2. You Can Now See Ohio COVID Cases by Zip Code Read More

  3. Hit Golf Balls In Progressive Field Next Fall With Topgolf Read More

  4. Rice Shop in University Heights to Close, Chicken Ranch from Chef Demetrios Atheneos to Open in its Place Read More

  5. Planted Offers Clean-Eaters Wholesome Options from Virtual Kitchen in Kamm's Corners Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...